Subaru Recalls Nearly 541,000 SUVs for a Labeling Error That Could Cause Owners to Overload Their Vehicles

(Images: Subaru)

An incorrect label could create a safety issue with certain Subaru SUVs.

Subaru launched a new, large-scale recall for three of its SUVs: the Ascent, the Crosstrek Hybrid and the Forester. According to a report the automaker submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an incorrectly stated Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) sticker could lead owners to overload their vehicles beyond manufacturer specifications. This recall (Subaru recall number WRH-26; NHTSA recall 26V-436) impacts 540,450 vehicles in total, between model years 2019 and 2026.

Technically, because of an incorrectly stated rear axle rating, Subaru is out of compliance with federal motor vehicle standards, necessitating the recall to fix the issue. The actual safety problem comes in if and when owners overload their vehicles, which can increase the risk of a crash, depending on how severely a vehicle is overloaded relative to its actual GAWR.

Here’s a breakdown of the affected vehicles:

2019-2026 Ascent: 393,800 units built between March 19, 2018 and June 11, 2026

393,800 units built between March 19, 2018 and June 11, 2026 2025-2026 Forester: 127,353 units* Gas-only Forester: 49,849 units built between January 26, 2024 and June 11, 2026 Forester Hybrid: 77,504 units built between November 28, 2024 and June 15, 2026

127,353 units* 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid: 29,297 units built between June 26, 2025 and June 12, 2026 This recall does not seem to impact gas-only versions of the latest Crosstrek

29,297 units built between June 26, 2025 and June 12, 2026

When is the fix coming?

Typically, incorrect labels tend to affect a relatively small amount of vehicles, but this is a far more sizable recall that can impact safety, particularly as these vehicles tend to be family and adventure rigs that frequently get loaded up with people and gear. Subaru says it first became aware of the incorrect GAWR label issue in May 2026, when it was notified by the NHTSA of the potential issue. It subsequently investigated calculated GAWR ratings across all its vehicles dating back to 2003.

To-date, Subaru also notes it has not received reports of any technical problems with customer vehicles. There are also no reports of crashes or injuries.

The fix is as straightforward as you’d expect: Subaru will mail out a new certification label to affix the over the old one. The automaker says it addressed the problem in production on June 9, 2026, so this will not impact more recently produced cars. Since it plans to mail the correct labels out to owner, this is actually a recall you can handle yourself without a dealer trip. However, you can get the label affixed by your dealer free of charge.

Subaru says owners will get new labels within 60 days, though dealers are already aware of the issue and the fix as of July 13.