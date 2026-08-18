Want to Feel Old? This Special Edition Celebrates 60 Years of Toyota Corolla

(Images: Toyota)

This limited-run 2027 Toyota Corolla celebrates six decades of production.

Well-known automakers across the board have their iconic nameplates that have been around forever. Suburban, Mustang, Corvette, Land Cruiser…you get the idea. Speaking of Toyota, there’s another nameplate that is just about to celebrate its 60th birthday: the Corolla. In itself, most folks wouldn’t consider the Corolla a particularly exciting name to celebrate (with a few exceptions like the AE86 or GR Corolla throughout the decades). That said, it’s still an immensely important model for the world’s largest automaker: Since 1966, Toyota has sold more than 50 million examples. And now, there’s a special edition to celebrate, aptly named the Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition.

So, did Toyota make a crazy powerful, over-the-top Corolla to celebrate the occasion? Well…no, actually — this limited production model is as unashamedly ordinary as most of its cousins running around on streets all over the world. That is really the point of the Corolla, broadly speaking, as it’s a people’s car that has kept generations of folks moving since its November 1966 launch in Japan.

That’s not to say there’s nothing going on with the 2027 Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Special Edition. It’s based on the modern SE Hybrid, which offers up a (slightly) sportier look along with some of the best fuel economy in the business for an everyday compact sedan. You get special 18-inch wheels, along with two exterior colors: Ice Cap or Supersonic Red. It may have the same leisurely 138-horsepower drivetrain as before, but you do at least get some 60th Anniversary badging and the 10.5-inch infotainment screen standard.

Fundamentally, while Toyota pitches this as a fresh look for the Corolla, we’re talking about some wheels and some badging. That said, the automaker is limiting production of this particular version to 2,500 units. In a world where Toyota sells nearly 100 times that many — a quarter of a million — each year, it will be relatively rare.

There’s still one number we don’t know just yet…and that starts with $

On Tuesday, Toyota announced pricing for the largely unchanged 2027 Corolla lineup. The base MSRP starts at $24,620 (including $1,295 destination) for the gas-only LE, rising to $30,310 for the Hybrid SE.

Since the 60th Anniversary Special Edition is based on the Hybrid SE, it’s likely this limited-run version will run somewhere around $30K when it arrives in early 2027. After all, it’s a “curated package of exterior and interior enhancements” and is “exclusive”. As much as you can apply that description to a Corolla that, again, has sold well north of 50 million (closing in on 60 million…) units globally in the past six decades.

Nevertheless, where would the world be without the Toyota Corolla? So go ahead and give a passing nod the next time you see one as an acknowledgement of the car’s storied history. Or, if nothing else, an acknowledgement to the effect of “damn, now I just feel old.” You’re welcome.