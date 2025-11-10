2026 Nissan Sentra Review: One of the Few Affordable Cars Left Standing, But Is That Enough?

(Images: TFL Studios)

The 2026 Nissan Sentra has undergone a host of changes, but it’s not entirely new.

If you’re looking for a new car under $30,000 anymore, your options get narrower by the year. Unfortunately, the mark for what constitutes a “budget-friendly” or “value” car keeps trending ever northward, to the point where many automakers have pulled their cheaper offerings off the market altogether. There’s just no profit margin on a little hatchback or sedan, as the real money is in SUVs. Nevertheless, some small sedans persist: one of them being the 2026 Nissan Sentra. It’s just seen a redesign, and Nissan invited Kase out to Arizona to test this latest offering to see what it’s all about.

Now, the last-generation Nissan Sentra also aimed to offer a value-minded entry to retail buyers and fleets alike. It was essentially one part of a Matryoshka doll, though — a compact offering sandwiched between the smaller Versa and the larger Altima. This time is a little bit different, as it’s not sharing space with any four-door stablemates, from the Versa all the way on up to the Maxima. They’re all gone, leaving the Sentra as the catch-all option for folks wanting something “affordable” (but not a crossover) from next year onward.

So, what is the updated Sentra all about?

Both inside and out, the 2026 Nissan Sentra has undergone a generational overhaul to fill whatever void is left for sub-$30K sedans. It’s still more or less the same size as the old one, despite what the swoopier exterior styling would lead you to believe. Pricing for the base S model starts at $23,645, while even the top-end SL model kicks off at $29,235 with all the goodies like quilted leather seats and ProPilot Assist. You also get other nice features like a Bose stereo system, moonroof and dual-zone climate control (which are optional on the sporty-looking SR).

From wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support to the new interior design — including dual 12.3-inch screens on SV and higher models — the 2026 Nissan Sentra gets a pretty thorough makeover to appeal itself to folks wanting a solid commuter that doesn’t completely break the budget. That said…there is one carryover you’ll have to contend with, and it’s arguably the biggest thing Nissan actually needed to change: the engine.

The old Sentra was one of the more fuel efficient non-hybrid options on the market, but you won’t be winning any drag races with its 149-horseopwer, 2.0-liter four-cylinder powerplant. If you think that’s underwhelming, at least you get 146 lb-ft of torque…yeah, that’s not what you’d call “inspiring” either. Nissan’s engineers fiddled with the CVT’s tuning a bit, but otherwise this new Sentra has exactly the same drivetrain as the old one, right down to the 8-second-plus 0-60 time. It still delivers a compliant ride and slightly quicker steering setup (and the S finally gets rear disc brakes, so it’s not cheapest of the cheap). But if you’re looking for a sporty option, the 2026 Nissan Sentra won’t offer any thrills over the old one, it seems.

Nevertheless, are the other changes and the price tag enough to carry the Sentra’s fortunes as we roll into the new year? Kase delivers his impressions below: