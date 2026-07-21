The 2027 Nissan Z Starts Just Over $45K, With the Nismo Inching Past the $68K Mark

(Images: Nissan)

The 2027 Nissan Z gets about a $1,500 price hike from 2026 models.

While Toyota’s Supra is no longer available with the 2027 model year, the Nissan Z is still kicking. We now know how much it costs, too, as Nissan released official pricing for the latest Z sports coupe. You know how the story goes from here, as it does with most other cars on the market: The Z is still available, but you’ll have to pay more for it.

Fundamentally, the 2027 Nissan Z lineup isn’t changing much from past model years. The highlight for 2027 is the inclusion of a manual Z Nismo — offering up a 6-speed option for the more potent, range-topping trim alongside the formerly exclusive 9-speed automatic. The Sport and Performance trims remain, with both getting manual and automatic variants as well. Fortunately for either row-your-own enthusiasts or automatic shoppers, prices are the same regardless of which transmission you choose.

Base pricing for the 2027 Nissan Z Sport kicks off at $45,775. That’s about a $1,460 upcharge from the 2026 car, including the automaker’s $1,295 destination fee. Nissan did lightly update the exterior styling for the new model year, with a redesigned front bumper and grille that more closely mirrors the old-school Z cars while offering better cooling and aerodynamics, according to Nissan. All Z models also get a revised fuel tank design aimed at track use, that should prevent fuel starvation during high-speed cornering. Otherwise, though, this year’s Z Sport is more or less the same as last year’s.

Above the Sport, the 2027 Nissan Z Performance comes in at $55,775. Again, you’re looking at a $1,460 premium over last year. Now, the Performance trim justifies its $10K hike over the base Sport by way of beefier brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, leather seats, a Bose audio system and 19-inch RAYS forged wheels. That’s still the case here, and the price delta is the same as it’s been since the Z’s launch back in 2023. For this year, there’s a new tan interior option.

At $68,505, the 2027 Nissan Z Nismo makes another roughly $13K jump over the Performance. You do get 20 more horsepower — 420 hp and 384 lb-ft from the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 — as well as GT-R-sourced brakes, trim-specific wheels, specially tuned suspension and some aerodynamic tweaks. Of course, you can now get it with the manual transmission, but is it worth that kind of cash? That’s up to you, though it does run about the same as the Supra MkV Final Edition…in other words, it is eye-wateringly pricey.

The 2027 Z lineup is available to configure on Nissan’s website now.

Check out more on the manual 2027 Nissan Z Nismo below: