Pricing for the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas Has Landed, And Guess What (It’s More Expensive)

The latest Atlas packs a new look and plenty of standard gear, but you'll have to pay $2K more for it

(Images: TFL Studios)

The 2027 Volkswagen Atlas is getting some of its biggest changes in a decade, but it’s also more expensive.

After a few refreshes along the way, the brand-new Atlas is finally getting a major overhaul for its second generation. From new styling to a revised interior to a larger infotainment screen (naturally) and a host of standard features, the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas looks to be a thorough improvement on the outgoing SUV. With the changes, though, it’s also getting more expensive, as VW announced official pricing Monday.

Here’s the long and short of it: If you want a 2027 Volkswagen Atlas, your baseline price now starts at $43,135 including a $1,525 destination charge. That’s about $2,350 over the entry-level 2026 Atlas SE with front-wheel drive. If you want 4Motion all-wheel drive, you’ll need to tack on another $2,000 for a base MSRP of $45,135.

For that sort of cash, the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas SE comes with a range of standard equipment. You get a 10.25-inch digital cluster and 12.9-inch center touchscreen, as well as 10-color ambient lighting. There’s a nine-speaker sound system, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and a power liftgate. Seven USB-C charging ports come standard, there’s real wood trim, and you further get paddle shifters and Qi2-standard 15-watt wireless phone charging.

So, you could argue the SE has everything you really need (oh, there are 18-inch alloy wheels and adaptive LED headlights, too). That said, you will still have to pay a couple grand more to even get into the “base” Atlas, and that’s not a particuarly good feeling when the average car price is perilously close to $52,000 (according to Catalyst IQ marketing data). This higher price tag is helping nudge that average in an uncomfortable direction.

Following up that entry-level MSRP, the SE w/ Technology is where most people will actually land. The price for this model increases to $47,135 for front-wheel drive — $1,930 higher than before — or $49,135 if you want all-wheel drive. The extra spend gets you 20-inch wheels, LED lighting strips in the grille, illuminated door handles, and an even larger 15-inch touchscreen. While the base SE is wired for remote start, the SE w/ Tech actually gives you the feature as part of the trim, along with HomeLink and a compass on the rearview mirror. You’ll also want the Technology package if you plan to tow, as this and the top-end trims give you a standard factory-installed hitch and trailer brake controller to tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Options on the SE w/ Technology include a $1,200 panoramic sunroof, as well as a $595 black wheel package and second-row captain’s chairs for $695.

Nearing the top of the tree, the 2027 Volkswagen Atlas SEL R-Line comes in at $53,635. The “R-Line” part of the equation gives you sportier trim and bumpers as well as R-themed badging. You also get full projector LED headlights, a standard panoramic sunroof, Varenna leather seating, a head-up display and 30-color ambient lighting. Again, you can get captain’s chairs instead of a second-row bench for $695 extra.

The $58,135 SEL Premium R-Line rounds out the updated Atlas range. Not only does that pack a huge price tag (about $2,030 higher than 2026), but you also get more swanky features. 21-inch aluminum wheels come standard here, as does VW logo puddle lights, power-folding mirrors, Nappa leather seats with massaging and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon stereo. This is also the only version to get Park Assist Plus and an “Area View Camera” as standard equipment, even though you have to pay nearly $60K to get them.

All 2027 Volkswagen Atlas models, regardless of trim, carry on with the same powertrain as before. That said, the 2.0-liter turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder does pack more punch this time, putting out 282 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed transmission. The latest Atlas will hit dealerships in the next several weeks as we head into the fall, and all of them are still coming from VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee plant.