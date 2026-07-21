A Next-Generation Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is Coming: Rejoice Performance Nuts!

(Images: General Motors | Cadillac)

Cadillac’s super sedan will reportedly live to see another generation.

With 668 horsepower’s worth of supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, it’s tough for enthusiasts not to love the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. That’s especially true if you’re one of the relative few out there who aimed to pick one up with a 6-speed manual transmission. It’s one of the best and most beloved sports sedans in current production, which made it all the more sad that Cadillac was supposedly going to retire it after a single generation. Well, here’s something to be hopeful about: Alongside the standard CT5, a new report notes the Blackwing will also live on to fight another day.

That revelation comes from GM Authority, citing inside sources who confirmed a second-gen CT5-V Blackwing is indeed in development. That said, to be clear, the automaker has obviously not made the news official just yet. We don’t have a whole lot of details on what will stay the same and what will change, either. Will it still pack the same supercharged V8 and power levels? What about a manual transmission. Will there be a wagon version, dare we dream!? (Okay, probably not that last one.)

We do know the next Cadillac CT5 will use GM’s updated Alpha 2-2 platform.

That will be the common origin for both Caddy’s midsize sedan and the next-generation Camaro. Now, the CT5-V Blackwing also seems to be a part of that equation. Considering there’s also a new Camaro supposedly in the works, that is good news for the next-gen Blackwing still packing a manual transmission, likely with the 10-speed automatic as the alternative.

While Cadillac is officially mum for the moment, it’s likely we’ll hear more news about the next CT5 — Blackwing or otherwise — sometime in the next few months. With fan favorite V8 powerhouses like the Ram 1500 SRT TRX, Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC and more, I’d lean more toward this report proving true. American automakers are absolutely making hay while the sun shines, even with the current volatility in oil prices, to capitalize on our collective love for V8s.