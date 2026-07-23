Honda Is Pausing the Civic Si and Manual Acura Integra After This Year

It seems we won't get 2027 models of either car, though they will (hopefully) return soon

(Images: TFL Studios)

It’s been a good run, but the Honda Civic Si and manual-equipped Acura Integra are going on ice…at least for now.

From the Acura RDX to the Honda Ridgeline and now the Civic Si and certain Acura Integra models, we’ve seen the word “pause” crop up quite a bit in Honda’s business plan lately. The automaker recently confirmed to Car and Driver, corroborating a Reddit post with an alleged email sent to employees at its Alliston, Ontario plant, that the manual transmission Civic Si and Acura Integra would be paused after the 2026 model year.

Honda is citing “evolving business conditions” for the decision, which specifically stops production on these two models housing a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and 6-speed manual transmission. To be clear, this decision only seems to impact the manual models, so the CVT-equipped Acura Integra may keep going for the foreseeable future.

The automaker did not confirm why it’s shelving these models specifically. However, the email says EPA regulations are the reason. It is, fortunately, just a pause, as the company also said: “Importantly, Honda and Acura currently plan for both trims to return to the lineup, and American Honda expects to share more details at an appropriate time.”

Long story short: If you’re on the fence about a Honda Civic Si or Acura Integra A-Spec with a manual transmission, there’s no time like the present. In a world where cars are now averaging above $50K, these two are at least holding the line for relatively affordable and fun options.