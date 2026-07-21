Acura Is Reportedly Working on a New Flagship SUV Positioned Above the MDX

(Images: Acura)

Acura could soon have a new, large SUV to take on the increasingly varied competition.

For the past couple decades, we’ve been used to the tit-for-tat as family crossovers and SUVs exploded into the zeitgeist. Acura just expanded its lineup with a small SUV, the ADX, and now it’s reportedly looking to do so again with a larger, more spacious SUV. Automotive News reports this model could sit above the MDX in the lineup, and in the process revive an old-school ambition to bring a larger offering to the masses.

The so-called “Acura XL” would offer Honda’s luxury brand and its dealers yet another offering in its portfolio to woo people away from its rivals. Specifically, we’re talking about competitors like the Lexus TX, as well as some larger models like the Audi Q9, BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. This new vehicle may not fight at the same price point as some of those options (though it would almost certainly target the TX directly), but the idea would be to bring a more spacious passenger and cargo space than the MDX can currently manage.

There are a couple caveats to consider, though. Acura has not outright confirmed this report, and likely won’t comment on such a product for awhile yet. The report itself also mentions a launch near the end of the decade. So, it could be at least 2029 before this XL model, which will probably get a three-letter name, sees the light of day. The next-generation RDX is due out for the 2028 model year, so it sounds like this potential range-topper would follow that launch.

We got an early teaser of the next-generation RDX and its design back in May. Beyond the full launch of Acura’s popular compact SUV, it’s likely this large ‘XL’ model will adopt similar styling.

If and when it does emerge, Acura’s large SUV will reportedly use the same sort of hybrid powertrain we can expect to see in the RDX, when that model hits the scene in production form. While it is backing away from full EVs for now, Honda is pushing a new generation of hybrid cars that will both cut manufacturing costs and improve efficiency by double digits in the coming years.