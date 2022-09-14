Land Rover Goes Extremely Green with the Defender 75th Limited Edition

(Images: Land Rover)

Land Rover is ringing in 75 years with this special Defender 75th Limited Edition.

While it’s available in both 90 and 110 forms, this limited-run Defender is only available with the ‘P400’ 3.0-liter mild-hybrid powertrain.

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition comes in ‘Grasmere Green’ for both its exterior and interior.

Pricing for the 75th Limited Edition starts at $91,350 for the Defender 90, and $94,350 for the Defender 110.

Where does the time go?

As we soon roll into calendar year 2023, it’s been 75 years since the original Land Rover Series I established one of the world’s best known SUV brands. To celebrate the occasion, the automaker announced this limited run 75th Limited Edition of the new Land Rover Defender 90 and 110.

At its core, the 2023 Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition is a P400 model, in either two-door 90 or four-door 110 guise. That means you get a 3.0-liter mild hybrid with 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, sending its power to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

So far, so familiar. But, the photos above give an indication of what this special Defender’s all about. You get ‘Grasmere Green’ — for the first time in this model’s lineup — covering both the body panels and the 20-inch alloy wheels. To that, Land Rover added a unique 75 Years graphic as well as silver-colored bumpers.

More quality-of-life features for the 75th Limited Edition

This special edition Defender also includes a 3D surround camera, configurable Terrain Response, a Meridian sound system, premium LED lighting, a head-up display, wireless charging and an 11.4-inch infotainment screen as standard fare.

Each example of the 2023 Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition includes a folding fabric roof. 14-way adjustable, heated driver and passenger seats come as part of the package, as does a heated steering wheel and three-zone automatic climate control.

If you want to take the special Land Rover lifestyle beyond your car, you can get a range of accessories from the “Lifestyle Collection”. A backpack, unique watch and ’75 Years’-branded clothing are just a few examples.

How much does the 75th Limited Edition cost?

As you’d expect of a special edition Defender, this model will not come cheap. The 90 version of the 75th Limited Edition come in at $91,350 including destination. As for the 110 model, you’ll have to spend $94,350.

As pricey as that might be though, it’s nowhere near the most expensive Defender you can spec. V-8 models easily top $110,000.