This Is It! The 2024 Ford Mustang Has Landed, Packing the Most Powerful Coyote V-8 Yet

A 2.3-liter EcoBoost is still on the menu, too, along with a manual transmission

The 2024 Ford Mustang lineup brings a familiar presence, with more aggressive styling, new tech and two gas powertrains.

Despite earlier rumors, Ford is not launching the seventh-generation Mustang with hybrid power. As before, your options include a 2.3-liter EcoBoost I-4 or a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 Ford says both options are new powertrains, though they are the same displacements as the outgoing car.

The 2024 Ford Mustang lineup will go on sale next summer.

The next-generation pony car has arrived: Meet the 2024 Ford Mustang.

It’s been a long time coming, and now the Blue Oval has finally pulled the wraps off its new model (codenamed ‘S650’) during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. To answer the loudest question on everyone’s mind: No, this generation does not bring hybridized powertrains into the fold.

Instead, what do you get is sharper styling, heavily reworked versions of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and Coyote V-8 and a host of new technology — all of which culminates in the most modern and advanced Mustang to date. At least, that is Ford’s intent.

We will have a far better feel on how much more refined the 2024 Ford Mustang is in the coming months. Available in both coupe and convertible with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, these seventh-generation models will go on sale next summer.

The heart of the new Mustang

Look behind the overhauled exterior, more aggressive front fascia and tri-bar LED headlights, and we can mull over Ford’s efforts to revamp its EcoBoost and Coyote engines for the Mustang’s next chapter.

Ford says this new Mustang is the most athletic yet, and particularly focused on the 5.0-liter GT model to bring that point home. While the automaker insists this is the most powerful Coyote to date, we don’t yet have official numbers to quantify how much of an improvement we’re looking at. For reference, the outgoing model managed up to 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Numbers for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost are equally elusive, though Ford also said this generation is more powerful and more efficient than what we currently know (up to 330 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque).

Manual 2024 Ford Mustang GT models include rev-matching, while this generation also introduces “remote rev”. Using the key fob, you’ll be able to rev the engine using the remote start feature, so you can really impress your friends.

As before, both engines have an available Performance Pack, adding in track-focused features. Ticking that option brings in a front strut tower brace, Torsen limited-slip differential, wider rear wheels and tires, and larger Brembo brakes. MagneRide active s1ecaro seats and an active exhaust system.

Taking a look inside the 2024 Ford Mustang

New exterior styling is a given for any generational leap, but you’ll likely feel the novelty of this Mustang when you look inside.

Plenty of changes are on tap here, including a new standard flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as a host of changes with interior materials. Front and center, though, is the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster coupled to a new infotainment screen measuring up to 13.2 inches.

Beyond housing Ford’s latest Sync 4 system, the new Mustang’s development team put intense thought into configuring and personalizing both screens to your taste. As is fashionable with new designs these days, this new design dials back the number of physical buttons the center stack. Most climate controls apart from the windshield defrost are relegated to the infotainment screen, for example.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang gets the latest Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite. That includes speed sign recognition, intelligent cruise control, lane centering assist, evasive steer assist and reverse brake assist. The Performance Package brings in “active pothole mitigation” as well, that monitors suspension and body parameters as well as steering and braking input, adjusting the suspension accordingly.

More information to come

If you are interested (again, we’ll have to wait a bit for technical specs), you can order the all-new Mustang with 11 exterior colors. Two new hues, Yellow Splash and Vapor Blue, are available, as well as an array of stripe colors and designs. Brembo brakes are available in black, red or Grabber Blue, while new wheel options range between 17 inches on the base models to 19-inch alloys on the GT models.

While we’re getting a hands-on look at the new Mustang tonight, stay tuned for more information coming up soon!