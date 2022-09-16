All Hail the King: This Dodge Charger Daytona is the Latest of the Brand’s “Last Call” Special Editions

Dodge will release seven special edition models as part of its 2023 “Last Call” lineup — including this Dodge Charger King Daytona. The “King Daytona” name traces its roots back to 1960s and 1970s West Coast drag racing.

This Charger builds on the SRT Hellcat Redeye, adding an additional 10 horsepower to boost output to 807 hp.

Other King Daytona highlights include the Go Mango paint, Satin Black graphics, Mopar hood pins, Alcantara throughout the interior and some package upgrades.

Ordering information and pricing for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be available later this fall.

It’s good to be king — especially when you have 807 horsepower.

Meet the fifth of seven special edition models Dodge plans to reveal between now and SEMA in early November. This is the Charger King Daytona — the most powerful among these special edition models. This run is also part of the brand’s “Last Call” campaign, as it will discontinue Charger and Challenger production at the end of 2023.

So, what makes the Dodge Charger King Daytona special? The brand has a knack for “look at me” paint colors, and this one is no exception. The Go Mango paint will immediately draw attention, and Dodge chose to contrast that with Satin Black accents throughout the exterior. You can see that most prominently with the rear spoiler and the decal across the trunk, with the King Daytona livery in orange.

If that name sounds familiar, there is a reason: King Daytona harks back to the 1960s and 1970s West Coast drag racing scene. To that end, this wouldn’t be a “King” Daytona if it didn’t have the 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8. Dodge based this car on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody but gave it an extra 10 horsepower. Now you truly can say you have a four-door sedan with 807 horsepower on tap — the same output as, say, the Challenger SRT Super Stock.

More changes for the Charger King Daytona

20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon “Warp Speed” wheels further set the King Daytona apart from your run-of-the-mill Charger. Behind those massive wheels, you get six-piston Brembo brakes (with orange-painted calipers, naturally). Beyond that and the black graphics, Dodge set this charger apart with a Mopar hood pin kit.

Inside, the Dodge Charger King Daytona brings plenty of special changes, including Alcantara on both the steering wheel and seats. The black Nappa leather seats with Alcantara inserts get orange stitching, as does the steering wheel, the instrument panel, the door panels and the center console. Carbon fiber bezels around the gauge cluster, HVAC vents and 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment screen cap off the aesthetic changes the King Daytona brings to the table.

On the feature front, the 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona throws in a few extras as part of the package. You get a power sunroof, the navigation package and a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Even though you probably won’t want to drown out the sound of that supercharged V-8 too often, it’s good to know you have some serious audio power to play with too.

There’s no word on Charger King Daytona pricing just yet, though we should learn more in the coming weeks. Dodge will only make 300 examples, so you’ll have to keep an eye on the Dodge Garage website to see when they are available, and what dealers are getting allocations.

Dodge will reveal the sixth of its seven special editions on September 21, so stay tuned for more info there. Finally, the last limited-run model is making its appearance at SEMA in Las Vegas on November 1.

Check out more on the Charger and Challenger below: