Dodge Plans to Ax the Charger and Challenger In 2023, But They’re Going Out with a Bang

After more than a decade in production, the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be the last year in this current generation.

Production at Brampton, Ontario will run through the end of December 2023.

Dodge plans to allocate the entire 2023 model year all at once, and publish which dealers are getting specific allocations online.

Each 2023 Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger will get a “Last Call” plaque commemorating the last year.

The “Jailbreak” package expands to the standard SRT Hellcat models (as well as the Redeye) for this final year.

Pricing for the 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger will be announced soon.

The Dodge Charger and Challenger have had a long (and profitable) run, but all things must come to an end.

Electrification is the name of the game, and Stellantis aims to revamp the Dodge brand to suit, with its own particular flair toward performance, of course. We’ll have more information on that soon as part of the brand’s “Speed Week”, wherein it will lay out the roadmap ahead over the next couple years. For now, though, pour one out as the current generation cars finally get an expiration date.

So, what are the highlights of the 2023 Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger? At a glance, the models will continue more or less unabated, with a few twists for their final model year. Classic and modern colors return to the lineup, including B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, Sublime green and Detroyer Grey. All Chargers and Challengers built for 2023 will also see a “Last Call” commemorative underhood plaque, as the Brampton, Ontario assembly plant closes out a production run that’s built 3 million cars since 2005.

The ‘Jailbreak’ package — an option that opened up a bewildering amount of customization to Hellcat Redeye buyers last year — also expands to the standard 717-horsepower Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat models for the last stretch of the run. Charger and Challenger R/T models will get “345” fender badging, calling out the 5.7-liter V-8, much like the larger-displacement SRT and Hellcat models do.

“Last call” may mean a free-for-all, depending on which Charger or Challenger you want

Another twist in the brand’s “Never Lift” plan and an effort to send out the Charger and Challenger centers around how it’s going to hammer out its production run to dealers. The entire 2023 allocation is going out to dealers all at once, and the automaker plans to make that allocation visible to end customers through its website DodgeGarage.com.

What should happen then, Dodge says, is that buyers will be able to see how many units of a particular car their dealer has to sell. If your dealer doesn’t have an allocation for the Charger SRT Hellcat you want, for example, then you’ll know to go to another dealer who does have such an allocation to put in your order. Time will tell whether that works seamlessly in practice, but the idea is to provide transparency so folks can land their 2023 Dodge Challenger or Charger while they still can. Once the production run at Brampton Assembly closes in December, that’s it — you won’t get another chance, outside of buying out of dealer inventory or going used.

Nods to heritage

In this last model year, Dodge also plans to go berserk with its special editions, harking back to iconic models from the brand’s past. Seven such cars will make their way out into the public consciousness over the coming months, although Stellantis is playing coy on exactly what those heritage models will be, for now. They are being “teased and displayed” under covers at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan during Dodge Speed Week.

For the time being, we won’t see exactly what Dodge has in mind for six of those cars before the end of this year. However, it is taking one model to SEMA in early November, so we will get a closer look at what’s coming in Las Vegas. When all seven special editions actually do break cover, Dodge says they will sell on a first-come, first-served basis through “top-selling” dealers.

Like the “Last Call” allocation, a list of dealerships where you can buy these heritage cars when they’re available will be published through Dodge Garage.