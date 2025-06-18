2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited Max Tow Review: Good Riddance V6?

Here’s how the Toyota 4Runner is BETTER than before…

Toyota 4Runner fans are some of the most loyal car enthusiasts out there. When the beloved 4.0-liter V6 gave way for the sixth generation’s 4-cylinder, there was a panic. Some proclaimed that the golden age of Toyota had passed. Many held their 270 horsepower sixes close, swearing to never trade them on a downsized engine with only eight more horsepower.

However, there is a noticeable advantage to both the standard 2.4-liter turbo and the new hybrid systems. It comes in the form of low end torque. Towing is massively improved by better torque delivery, and the new Toyota 4Runner doesn’t just have more of it. Yes, the sixth-gen has 317 lb-ft of torque, compared to 278 lb-ft in the outgoing model. More is better, but the bigger upgrade is where you’ll find it. Toyota’s 2.4 turbo gets peak torque at 1,700 RPM instead of 4,400 like before.

8-speeds in the transmission as opposed to a 5-speed like before is another night and day difference while towing. New 4Runners feel far less stressed pulling weight than the 5th Gen ever did. Our most recent towing test confirmed that despite not having the hybrid’s superior 326 horsepower and 465lb-ft of torque.

Maximum towing with the new 4Runner

In our test, we used a 2,000lb Aluma trailer hauling a 4,000lb Chevy Blazer. This put us right at the limit of the 4Runner’s 6,000lb rating. We chose a well optioned 4Runner Limited with full time 4WD for the test. Power was no issue during the drive, even at over a mile above sea level. The 4Runner uses an integrated trailer brake controller which we appreciate, and despite soft suspension the 4Runner was reasonably stable over uneven surfaces while towing.

Our primary complaint is the limitations of the 4Runner’s mirrors when looking at a wide trailer. There is no factory towing mirror option, so a third party mirror extension would be helpful. It’s also on the pricey side at nearly $63,000 as tested and that’s without the pricier hybrid option.

To see this towing test in detail, check out the full video linked below!