2026 Hyundai Palisade Eclipses the $40,000 Mark, With the Top-End Calligraphy Hitting Nearly $60K

The first new Palisades should be hitting dealers in the next couple months, by fall

Hyundai overhauled its flagship SUV for the 2026 model year, bringing a new V6 and a new hybrid into the mix.

Six years after storming onto the midsize family SUV scene, the Hyundai Palisade is getting its first generational update. And there’s a lot of new factoring into this second-generation model: new styling, a slew of standard tech and, technically, two new powertrains. There’s now a hybrid model backed by Hyundai’s corporate 2.5-liter turbo I-4, and the company’s 3.5-liter “Smartstream” V6 replaces the old car’s 3.8-liter mill. Now, Hyundai has formalized pricing on the 2026 Palisade just ahead of its U.S.-market launch in the coming months.

TL;DR version? It’s getting more expensive…no surprises there. In fact, while the outgoing 2025 Palisade SE starts at $38,695, the new 2026 model kicks things off at $40,430. For those who are keeping score, that’s $1,735 higher than before.

From there, the 3.5L V6 Palisade lineup rises through the familiar trim stack. The mid-range SEL starts at $42,935 and is available in seven-or eight-passenger configurations, with Convenience ($44,365) and Premium ($46,295) packages further pushing out the feature set. The Limited brings the MSRP up to $50,765, while the top-of-the-line Calligraphy tops out the nonhybrid range at $55,555 (some satisfying symmetry there).

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade still broadly packs front-wheel drive when you first hit the configurator, including on the range-topping Calligraphy. All-wheel drive is still available, of course, and will cost you another $2,000 on trims where it doesn’t come standard. That’s most trims apart from the new off-road focused XRT Pro, which costs $50,865 ($100 more than the Limited) and naturally powers all four wheels by default.

So, what about the Palisade Hybrid?

On the hybrid side, you have the Blue SEL trim to start things off at $45,155. “Blue” is Hyundai-speak for the base (and typically more fuel efficient) trim, so there’s a standard SEL as well for $47,155. Like the gas model, the SEL Premium model also features on the Palisade Hybrid, coming in at $50,515. From there, the Limited starts at $52,985 and the Calligraphy will set you back $57,775. Here, you get the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor and 6-speed automatic transmission (rather than an 8-speed with the gas models), as well as front- or all-wheel drive. If you’d like all-wheel drive, it costs the same $2,000 for the hybrid as it does on the gas versions.

Unlike the standard Palisade, though, you cannot get the XRT Pro as a hybrid. It is only available with a 3.5-liter V6 and standard all-wheel drive.

Generally, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade offers a larger vehicle (riding on a 2.7-inch longer wheelbase) and a host of standard equipment to offset the higher price tag. Hyundai’s second-generation Palisade should hit dealers by fall, and we’ll have a full driving review available as the first cars are set to hit dealer lots.