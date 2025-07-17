Ford Adds an Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Bronco to the Range — But Not for Us

(Images: Ford)

Meet the Ford Bronco New Energy: a Bronco-Sport like crossover for China.

While we have both the Bronco SUV and the “baby” Bronco Sport here in North America, there’s a new kid on the block. Ford just debuted this funky take on the Bronco Sport, but it’s not anything like the model you can currently buy from your local dealership (at least not yet). This is the Ford Bronco New Energy: It’s destined for China and its name gives a strong hint toward what it’s all about. Namely, this small SUV brings in both a range-extended plug-in hybrid and a fully electric option for Chinese customers.

Before we dive into the powertrains, though, you likely noticed some notable styling changes from the Bronco Sport we’ve had for nearly half a decade now. The front clip is a bit different, featuring new headlights and a lower profile “BRONCO” grille, as is the hood. In profile, this model gets flush door handles and what looks like more glass area behind the C-pillar rather than a triangular trim element like we get on our Bronco Sport. Out back, the New Energy gets different taillights, a spare tire carrier and a swing-out tailgate.

As far as propulsion’s concerned, the Ford Bronco New Energy touts up to 404 miles or 650 kilometers on a charge (most likely using the more generous, China-focused CLTC testing standard). Underneath, this SUV packs a 105.4-kWh battery pack, which in itself is fairly remarkable for a Bronco Sport-sized model. While the Bronco New Energy supports high-voltage DC fast-charging, Ford did not provide specifics on that front, nor did the company mention performance specs outside battery capacity and range.

The plug-in hybrid version, for its part, cuts the battery size by a little more than half, to 43.7-kWh, and brings in a gas engine to extend the overall driving range. And that range is impressive, per Ford’s claims: the all-electric range is up to 220 km/137 miles (again, using the CLTC standard), while the company says the total driving range is up to 1,220 km/758 miles. The idea is that, being a range extender, the gas engine works as a generator to offer the extra distance on weekend adventures. Then during the week, Chinese drivers can commute on electricity alone.

Here’s my hunch about this Bronco New Energy…

Ford plans to launch this model in China later this year. Of course, since we are specifically talking about the Chinese market, there’s no inclination of the company’s plans to bring the Bronco New Energy to North America. However, there are a couple caveats to that.

While we don’t have a Bronco Sport PHEV yet, Ford has been bringing in hybrid models over the past few years. Word has it that the smaller Bronco Sport and potentially the big Bronco could each see a hybrid option, so I wouldn’t rule out seeing that sort of option with the Bronco Sport’s mid-cycle refresh (possibly using the Escape Hybrid/PHEV’s powertrain for a potential American launch).

And speaking of a mid-cycle refresh…it has been almost five years since Ford launched the Bronco Sport in the U.S. market. Yes, we did get a minor refresh for 2025 including the new Sasquatch Package for the Badlands, but the automaker could go a bit farther in the next couple years with a more comprehensive update. At least on the styling front, its feasible Ford could borrow some elements from this Chinese model, if not actually bring a full-blown EV into the mix. Given the current state of affairs for electric models in America, it’s unlikely Ford’s business case for this car is actually worth it here, but never say never.