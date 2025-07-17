The 2026 Acadia Denali Ultimate Borrows a Leaf from the GMC Yukon and Sierra

Just in case the standard Denali isn't *quite* luxurious enough for you, there's another option

GMC has upped its luxury game with Denali Ultimate trims in recent years, and now the Acadia is getting the treatment.

Broadly speaking, GMC streamlined its trim offerings with its most recent slate of trucks and SUVs. There’s the base Elevation, the off-road AT4, and the more luxurious Denali — a hierarchy that applies to the majority of its lineup. There’s been another level on the Sierra and Yukon called the Denali Ultimate, and the even higher-end trim is making its way to the midsize three-row Acadia.

On its own, the Acadia Denali already comes as well equipped as you’d expect from a $56,040 family hauler. The Denali Ultimate takes things a step further, though, by coupling in a host of additional features, some of which are still optional on the standard Denali. In the looks department, you’ll be able to tell the Acadia Denali Ultimate apart from the rest of the lineup by the Vader Chrome grille with blacked out badging, as well as the Woodland Mahogany seats with appropriate badging on the seat backs. Paldao wood with laser-etched eccents and embossed topographical maps throughout the cabin also create a more distinctive touch over the standard models.

Feature-wise, the 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate gets 22-inch machined aluminum wheels, an AutoSense power liftgate (where the tailgate will automatically open if it detects you standing close by with the key fob). An 8-inch head-up display also comes as part of the Denali Ultimate trim, as does a panoramic sunroof, 9-view surround vision camera system, “performance suspension” and — unlike any other Acadia, including the Denali — standard Super Cruise. Those fancy leather seats are also heated, ventilated and have massaging capability.

Pricing, availability and other 2026 Acadia updates

If you’re thinking the GMC Acadia basically offers Cadillac levels of swankiness without the badge, you’re not wrong. In this case, though, GMC’s decision makes a great deal of sense with Cadillac phasing out its gas-powered XT6 crossover. With the Caddy’s departure, the GMC Acadia will be the new luxury standard-bearer, alongside the Buick Enclave.

GMC did not announce formal pricing yet, but did say the 2026 GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate will arrive in the later part of this year. Other 2026 Acadia models will land at dealers in the third quarter.

Apart from the new Denali Ultimate trim, GMC has a minor tweak in store. All trims will get the Rear Camera Mirror as standard fare. All models still come with the same 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as before, putting out 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission.