Cadillac Will Drop Another Gas SUV — the XT6 — From Its Lineup This Year

(Images: General Motors | Cadillac)

With the XT6’s departure, the XT5 is the only gas-powered crossover left standing…for now.

Cadillac continues its all-electric transformation more or less unabated by forces that have compelled other automakers to pivot toward hybrids in recent months. Beyond launching the Lyriq as its initial foray into the EV space, we now have the full-size Escalade IQ, the Optiq, and soon we’ll have the three-row Vistiq. That last one, if you like, is an electric alternative to the gas-powered XT6 that’s been in production since 2020. Soon, though, the Vistiq will effectively replace the aging XT6, as Cadillac confirmed it will phase out its production at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant by the end of this year.

It’s not unexpected news, by any stretch, as Cadillac recently killed off the XT4 crossover back in January. At the same time, the size-equivalent all-electric Optiq went on sale in the U.S. The company is employing a similar strategy here, though there will be a larger overlap in 2025 where you’ll still be able to buy either the gas XT6 or the electric Vistiq, which is just now hitting dealerships over the next couple weeks.

Here’s the rub, though: The new Cadillac Vistiq isn’t what you’d call “affordable”. Pricing starts at $77,890 — a full $28,000 more than the entry-level XT6, which starts at $49,590 (though you’ll have to spend over $50K to get an all-wheel drive one). So, with the XT6 gone, the only somewhat reachable car (i.e. under $50K) for some will be the XT5…and Cadillac saysthat’s going out of production at the end of 2026.

To recap, then, the only gas-powered SUV left standing after the XT6 and XT5 roll into the history books will be the Escalade. It makes sense why Cadillac would keep that around, as it’s a model that practically prints money for GM. The automaker has sold 12,683 non-electric Escalades in just the first three months of 2025 at around $100K a pop, while it shifted 4,778 XT6s.

When it first rolled out for the 2020 model year, the Cadillac XT6 was the top of the tree for similar SUVs on the same GM platform, including the Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave. All three of those family SUVs saw an overhaul for 2025…but not Cadillac’s version, and that was the first clue it’s getting the ax. Now that it’s officially living on borrowed time, the strategy seems to be geared toward fully electrifying the Cadillac brand in the coming years, while Buick and GMC take the mantle of premium gas-powered three-row crossovers should families decide to shop in that direction.

With 20,225 sales clocked up last year, the Cadillac XT6 represented about 12.5% of the brand’s total sales. The brand’s volume, as you’d expect, is practically dominated by the Escalade, and the XT6’s performance lags behind that of its platform mates. The Buick Enclave sold 6,175 more units last year, while the GMC Acadia outsold the XT6 by about 2.5-to-1, and the Chevy Traverse (which comes in a more luxurious High Country trim) outsold it by more than 5-to-1.

It’s been a little while since we’ve reviewed the XT6…but you can check out our thoughts on it in the review below: