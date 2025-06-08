Ask Nathan: Are We Getting a Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Truck and Stock vs Custom 4X4?

Image: TFLtruck

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Does the Jeep Gladiator 4xe finally mean we’re getting a plug-in hybrid pickup truck?

Comparing home-built to factory-built 4x4s.

This week’s first question comes from a fan who is looking forward to finally getting a plug-in hybrid pickup truck in the USA.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): Finally we’re getting a plug-in hybrid pickup truck!

It’s taken years and years but we are finally getting a plug-in hybrid pickup truck if the reports I’ve seen on TFLtruck.com are accurate! I’m a fan and I love Jeeps but this wait has been killing me. Why have they taken so long building it and when do you think it will hit the market?

Bunch of other markets get plug-in pickups but we don’t and it makes me so mad!

— DoorBellSound99

A: Hi there !

I agree, and it’s taken a lot longer to get to this point with the Jeep Gladiator 4xe than we expected. Honestly, I was expecting to see something about three years ago. A few insiders suggested that the biggest issue was keeping the capacity of the Gladiator 4xe competitive, while building something that people could actually afford. Additionally, it was not as simple as simply yanking the drivetrain out of the Wrangler 4xe and shoving it inside a Gladiator. There were several challenges that had to be addressed before getting to this stage.

Now that they are finally testing in the open, I think it’s safe to say that we may see something hitting production within a year or so. I am only basing this on other vehicles we’ve witnessed testing in our backyard, and how long they take (on average) to hit production. By the time they begin testing at high elevation, and in cold weather (both of which are part of the allure of testing in the Rocky Mountains), they are usually well into the development of production vehicles.

We should know a lot more in a few months!

— N

The last question comes from a friend who is comparing a home-made vs factory-built 4×4.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Q: (Summarized from a conversation with my friend “Hank”)

I’m thinking about attempting to do my own build to create my ideal 4×4. The truck in question would be a midsize pickup with a diesel. I want at least a rear locker and the ability to have a 1,200-lbs (or more) payload. It also has to tow over 5,000-lbs after the larger tires (maybe 35″) go on.

The question is: should I build up an old truck to match this, or buy a newer one that mostly covers what I need?

— “Hank”

A: Yup – you could go either way, but your truck already exists.

I would recommend the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado diesel 4×4 Z71. It holds up to 1,518 pounds, and has a maximum towing capacity of 7,700-lbs. Yes, it has a mechanical G80 locking rear diff – which spins a bit before it locks, but they are pretty stout. If you want to go up to a electronic locking rear diff – you have to level-up to the ZR2 models, which are much more expensive. They also tow and haul a bit less thanks to their serious off-road underpinnings. They are also a bit less frugal.

There is also the Jeep Gladiator diesel, which stopped production in 2023. That model had a maximum tow rating of 6,500-lbs and its maximum payload capacity was 1,325 pounds. Both diesel engines are respected for their torque and economy, but they both are not that highly rated for reliability. If you opt for either, make sure you commit to making sure they were well cared for.

In this class, there are no other diesels available. If you simply must have a diesel, your next choice would be either older full-size F-150s and Ram 1500s, or the new Silverado 1500, which is the only one that had a diesel. From there, it’s all down to Heavy Duty trucks – which I know you want to avoid.

As for building your own: sure – it’s totally possible. Knowing that you have limited resources and limited mechanical experience, you would have to hire outside help. That’s where things can become expensive; however, you can build exactly what you want. It’s all about the money you wish to spend, and I’ve added examples of what a build can turn into when you’re willing to spend a lot for a 4×4 rig.

Best of luck!

— N