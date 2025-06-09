The 2026 Optiq-V Brings 519 Horsepower and a 3.5-Second 0-60 to Cadillac’s Entry-Level SUV

(Images: General Motors | Cadillac)

If you’re looking for Cadillac’s equivalent of a “pocket rocket”, this is probably it.

When Cadillac first revealed the entry-level Optiq to the public, the electric SUV brought some decent specs for its size and price. For just under $56,000 (including destination), you could get a car capable of 300 horsepower and 300 miles of range. Decent isn’t what some folks look for, though, as they want some serious gusto for their money. Now, the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V is meant to fill that void — offering up 519 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque.

That dramatic 219-horsepower increase does indeed yield results, at least according to Cadillac’s specs. 0-60 acceleration, for example, falls from 5.2 seconds in the standard model to 3.5 seconds (in other words, as quick as a substantially larger Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat or a dual-motor Rivian R1S). Range does drop by nearly 10%, though the Optiq-V is still capable of up to 275 miles on a charge, even with all that extra shove. It still uses an 85-kWh battery pack, so that doesn’t seem like a bad compromise for the performance uplift.

Sticking with charging for a moment, the Optiq-V will also be the first Cadillac to finally get a native NACS port, enabling easier access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. It’s something we haven’t seen in the brand’s 2025 rollouts, like the new Vistiq, so it’s encouraging to get a tangible update that hopefully means its 2026 model lineup beyond the Optiq-V will follow suit.

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V isn’t just about the power, though.

The design also gets a sportier vibe (as you’d expect), with a new front fascia as well as a gloss black front splitter, body-colored lower trim and royal blue-painted Brembo brake calipers. If you want to go another step, Cadillac offers a carbon fiber package that brings in a different front splitter, rear diffuser and rear mid-spoiler.

On the engineering front, the new Optiq-V gets the six-piston Brembo brakes, for a start. It also gets a quicker steering calibration, retuned suspension setup and V-Mode, which lets the driver tailor their performance drive settings and unlock the most aggressive settings, including Competitive Mode that changes up the traction management system for better agility. Unlike the standard model, the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V also rides on Continental SportContact 6 summer tires.

The 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V will go into production this fall, with the first units set to hit dealers and customer driveways from there. Cadillac notes the hottest Optiq will set you back $68,795 — or about $13,000 above the base Luxury/Sport trims.