The 2026 Dodge Durango Is Still Kicking, And It’s Still Packing Some Hemi V8 Engines

Another year…another opportunity to get a V8-powered Dodge Durango, including the SRT Hellcat.

In a world where the news beat moves so fast it’s nearly impossible to keep up, it’s good to have some constants you can hang onto. At least, that seems to be Dodge’s attitude toward the Durango SUV, which has been in production in its current generation since 2011. It’s gotten updates throughout its life to keep it competitive, and as Dodge has shifted toward electrified vehicles and Stellantis’ new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine, there’s been one huge thing that’s kept the Durango in fans’ good graces — a big ol’ Hemi V8. That’s still the case for 2026, and Dodge is giving the R/T model a little love with a new Blacktop Redline package.

Fundamentally, the core options across the Durango lineup remain consistent for the 2026 model year. The 3.6-liter Pentastar is still the base powertrain for the GT, while you get a 5.7-liter Hemi with the R/T, and the 6.2-liter supercharged SRT Hellcat and its 710 horsepower are sticking around as well. Official MSRPs start at $40,490 for the GT and $51,490 for the R/T.

If you opt for the Durango R/T Plus or R/T Premium, you’ll have access to the $3,495 Blacktop Redline package. That brings in 20-by-8-inch ‘Black Noise’ wheels, as well as blacked out Hemi and Dodge badging, front and rear SRT-style spoilers, leather and microsuede seats with red accent stiching, extra leather throughout the cabin trim pieces and laser etching on the interior trim with a geometrical “crypto sweep” graphic. If you add the Tow N Go package on top of that (which is a $5,990 standalone option), you’ll get even wider 20-by-10-inch forged ‘Lights Out’ wheels.

The Blacktop Redline package will return to the 2026 Dodge Durango GT as well, with its own unique decals as well as a performance hood, despite packing the 295-horsepower V6, leather and suede SRT seats and the aforementioned spoilers that also come on the R/T.

What about the Hellcat? Dodge says ‘more to come’

While Dodge confirmed the 2026 Durango lineup would retain the SRT Hellcat, it also said more details are coming in the third quarter of 2025. Before that, orders for the GT and R/T open up in June, with those models hitting the street around the same time we’re supposed to hear more on the Hellcat.

So…what can we expect? The same 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque seem to be a given, but the company clearly has other announcements waiting in the wings. We could see new a new special edition (or more than one, given Dodge’s track record). Beyond that, even with the Hemi supposedly making its way back into the fold across other model lineups, we’re wondering just how much longer Dodge will keep the current Durango SRT Hellcat going. It was originally supposed to be a one-year deal, after all, and even though the company is keen to make hay while the sun’s shining, the current version could be living on borrowed time.

As ever, we’ll have to wait and see.