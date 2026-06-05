Stellantis Just Teased What Looks Like the New Chrysler Airflow As It Kicks Off Its Ambitious Product Plans

(Images: Stellantis)

Stellantis showed off a range of SUV powertrains, and just so happened to sneak a Chrysler into the mix…

A couple weeks ago, multinational automaker Stellantis showed off massive plans to transform its global product lineup over the coming years. That includes, for those who have been waiting far too many years to exhale, two new Chrysler model lineups: the Arrow and the Airflow. In a recent teaser, folks got what could well be an early look at the larger Airflow crossover, as the company touts its STLA One platform and multi-energy powertrain solution, supporting everything from pure internal combustion to EVs, and everything else in between.

If Stellantis follows its new roadmap to completion, we’ll see an absolute tidal wave of new models across all its fourteen brands, from new Ram trucks to a Dodge SRT Copperhead sports car, and indeed these new Chryslers. The Airflow — a name which stretches back to the 1930s — is a model Chrysler has aimed to get off the ground for the past several years. After the 2022 concept failed to actually materialize as a production car, we’re now back with a new iteration that looks nothing like that earlier example’s rounded silhouette.

This new Chrysler Airflow (if indeed that’s what we’re looking at, and if it does make it through to production) looks like it’s trying hard to get your attention. The overall stature is boxy and angular, with completely upright elements for both the front end and tailgate area. The light cluster out back really accentuates that angular styling, and that continues with a cutout that pushes into the bottom of the doors.

From the side, the lighting setup strikes me as a little bit Cadillac, a little bit Volvo, with some Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the overall body shape. There are a similar number of elements to distinguish it from those cars too, like the straight angles around the rear windows, that side element and the long hoodline. There’s also a full-width LED light assembly across the front end with Chrysler’s new streamlined wing logo.

All the styling cues and what looks like a full internal combustion setup, once we get to the powertrain cutaway, could give some clues at where the Chrysler Airflow is going to land if and when it hits the market. The Airflow is supposed to launch below the $40,000 price point, joined by the smaller Arrow and Arrow Cross, which are ostensibly based around the new Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback (shown below).

Alongside the ever-popular Pacifica, Chrysler seems to be working toward a product revival of affordable volume models, rather than going the Halcyon sort of direction with lots of high-tech and concept-like cues that would make any production effort extraordinarily expensive. Cadillac can get away with something like a Celestiq because it sells a ton of Escalades and other popular SUVs. Chrysler…can’t.

Of course, for those of us who’ve been wondering what is actually going to happen with Chrysler for years and years now, there still isn’t too much tangible pieces to go on just yet. That’s a little frustrating, but there are signs that we’re actually going to get some new product, and perhaps sooner than some might think.

Last year, Stellantis design boss Ralph Gilles spoke to a bespoke design studio for the brand, while product planners and marketing teams were also coming in to actually bring some energy, excitement, and actual products to the Chrysler brand in the near-term. That vision seems to be finally taking shape, and we’re anxious to see what comes of their efforts in some major debuts that will hopefully take place soon.