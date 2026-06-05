The 2027 Kia Seltos Starts at $26,485 — How Does That Stack Up Against the Competition?

(Images: Kia)

Kia took a bold new tack for the Seltos’ styling, but still maintained its competitive pricing with its rivals.

After its North American debut at this year’s New York Auto Show, the 2027 Kia Seltos is set to actually hit dealer lots this summer. We now know how much it will actually cost, and (I hope you’re sitting down) it’s predictably more expensive. This redesigned and bigger Seltos effectively sees a $1,200 price hike to its base MSRP, putting the cheapest LX FWD model at $26,485 to start.

At first brush, that is a bummer. Kia’s offering in this space mainly makes its case through value, particularly as rivals like the Toyota Corolla Cross and Honda HR-V get stomach-rumblingly expensive for the segment. It’s still less expensive than those two, but the price delta is getting uncomfortably narrow if you’re looking for a screaming deal. At the top end, the turbocharged Seltos X-Line SX tips the scales and hits your bank account over $34,285.

This second-generation Seltos is physically larger than its predecessor, which partially explains the price hike. It is 1.8 inches longer than before, as well as 1.1 inches wider on a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase. The new Seltos further gets more standard features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a majorly updated interior layout.

How does the 2027 Kia Seltos stack up to the competition?

For reference, here’s how the range of pricing for the new Seltos stacks up to its rivals (both at the base level and the high end). All prices include the automaker’s 2026 destination fee, so this is what you’re looking it before taxes and other assorted fees.

Model Base MSRP Highest Trim MSRP 2027 Kia Seltos $26,485 (LX FWD) $34,285 (X-Line SX) Buick Encore GX $27,995 (Preferred FWD) $35,095 (Avenir AWD) Chevrolet Trailblazer $25,095 (LS FWD) $31,295 (Activ or RS AWD) Ford Bronco Sport* $33,840 (Big Bend) $39,260 (Badlands) Honda HR-V $28,050 (LX 2WD) $33,400 (EX-L AWD) Hyundai Kona $27,100 (SE FWD) $35,750 (Limited AWD) Mazda CX-30* $27,870 (S) $39,395 (Turbo Premium Plus) Nissan Kicks $24,275 (S FWD) $30,610 (SR AWD) Subaru Crosstrek* $28,415 (Base) $35,215 (Wilderness**) Toyota Corolla Cross $26,830 (L FWD) $31,755 (XLE AWD**) Volkswagen Taos $27,795 (S FWD) $37,830 (SEL 4Motion) *Model comes with standard all-wheel drive.

**Non-hybrid models compared. The Seltos will get a hybrid version, but we don’t know what that pricing will be just yet.

As far as bottom-line prices are concerned, the Nissan Kicks is still the clear winner at both ends of the trim stack. The Kia Seltos, for its part, is still price competitive against most of the competition, though it is more expensive to start than the Kicks or the Trailblazer. At the top end, the Seltos X-Line SX with the 190-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo engine falls pretty close to the middle of the pack. It’s more expensive than the (non-hybrid) Toyota Corolla Cross, the Nissan Kicks and the Honda HR-V, but way less expensive than the Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus.

Keep in mind, this pricing is for the non-hybrid versions of the Seltos. Gas-only models get a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter engine on the lower end, while the 1.6-liter turbo is available on the upper models. A Seltos Hybrid is coming, so Kia will provide another alternative to the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid as well as the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. We aren’t sure how much it will cost yet, though, so that is a comparison for another day.