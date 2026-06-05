Volkswagen Is Shifting Golf Production to Mexico, And That Could Be Good News for the Standard Hatch Making a U.S. Comeback

(Images: Volkswagen)

After more than half a century, VW is moving Golf production from its flagship Wolfsburg plant.

The Golf has been an institution among hatchback enthusiasts and loyal customers over the past 52 years. Since the 2021 model year, though, U.S. buyers haven’t been able to get the standard models (or any of the non-GTI or R variants). That could soon change, though, as Volkswagen shifts all Golf production to Puebla, Mexico next year, according to a report from Automotive News.

It’s a move that has been years in the making. In 2024, VW Group made an agreement with German labor union IG Metall that restructured the automaker’s operations and cutting as many as 35,000 jobs within the core Volkswagen brand through 2030. The pact avoided any German plant closures and single-event job cuts (VW is obligated to go through “socially responsible reduction” rather than just scrapping all 35K jobs at once), but it did dramatically change the landscape at its long-running car factories, including Wolfsburg.

On the U.S. side of its manufacturing footprint, VW is also heavily emphasizing its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant as an even more critical element to its operations in the region, following that plant’s unionization earlier this year.

The standard Golf variants and the Golf R will then join the latest-generation Jetta, Taos and Tiguan at VW’s Mexican manufacturing plant. “Producing it in North America opens up opportunities for other Golf variants,” VW Group of America CEO Kjell Gruner told AutoNews. That really gets the mind racing, because variants could include what Europe actually calls the Golf Variant: a station wagon body style we formerly saw as the Golf SportWagen and the all-wheel drive Alltrack. A more affordable “regular” Golf hatchback could also be in the cards, as could hybrid models.

There’s just one wild card in the mix that will likely influence whether VW actually revives a full Golf lineup in the U.S. And that card is that ‘t’ word everyone has gotten familiar with over the year: tariffs. “The question then is,” Gruner continued, “What’s the tariff from Mexico to the U.S.? A 25 percent tariff for an entry version of the Golf would turn out to be difficult.”

Right now, that 25% tariff is what stands on vehicles shipped from Mexico to the U.S., unless those vehicles comply with USMCA standards. Lowering the bar to the same 15% rate charged on some other U.S. trade partners could open the door for a less expensive Golf lineup to return.

The most affordable cars in Volkswagen’s current U.S. lineup include the $25,270 Jetta sedan as well as the $27,975 Taos. If VW decided it could produce and sell the Mk8.5 Golf hatch under $30K could help it expand its American sales footprint. It could also create greater longevity for the GTI and Golf R, since VW Group of America won’t just have the relatively small volumes of enthusiast-oriented hatchbacks to keep the Golf family going here.