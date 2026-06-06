2027 Dodge Durango Goes V8-Only Once Again With a $45,670 Starting Price

(Images: Stellantis | Dodge)

If you’re looking for a V8-packing family hauler, the 2027 Dodge Durango still aims to be your go-to option.

After Stellantis’ hard pivot toward a glorious return for the Hemi V8, it jumped on the opportunity to stack the powertrain throughout the entire Dodge Durango lineup last year. It did eventually reintroduce the long-running 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, but we were all pretty much asking the same question at the time. “Do you really want to save a little bit of money by not getting the V8?” It turns out the answer to that question was probably a resounding no, because the 2027 Durango once again drops the six-cylinder option off the menu, so now you can only get it in one of three flavors of gas-burning goodness — as long as you can stomach prices at the pump.

The 2027 Dodge Durango GT still represents the entry point to the lineup. However, it’s now again equipped solely with the 5.7-liter Hemi, packing 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. That will set you back $45,670, which is exactly the same as it costs last year. Sure, you technically lose the more affordable option, but since it only shaved $3,000 off the MSRP…I’m willing to bet the take rate wasn’t all that high outside fleets. The latest GT Hemi also gets access to the Brass Monkey package that adds “345” badges and special 20-inch wheels (that are slightly wider should you spec the Tow ‘n Go package).

If you want to stick with the 5.7-liter Hemi, the Plus and Premium packages ($49,270 and $52,270 respectively) add in more features like Nappa leather seats, power folding mirrors and a sunroof, and with the Premium, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, suede headliner, carbon fiber accents, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, among a few other choice goodies.

Above the GT, the R/T 392 gets you into the 6.4-liter big Hemi, putting out 470 horsepower for $52,990. Above that, the Plus and Premium packages are again available here, should you want to spend $56,590 or $59,590 to get the features.

Of course, the 2027 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat once again makes an appearance for this model year. Itl’ll cost you $82,490, but obviously unlocks 710 horsepower of supercharged fury and a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds…not to mention about a combined fuel economy rating of about 13 mpg. If you want more customization options, you can always spec the $995 Jailbreak package that opens up your world to a plethora of other extra-cost options you wouldn’t otherwise get.

As you probably worked out, this year’s Durango still isn’t changing much apart from some package shuffling. It’s a formula that works well for Dodge, though, since it is currently the brand’s volume seller. In fact, statistically, that’s pretty much the car Dodge dealers sell, since they sold 20,300 examples in the first quarter of 2026. Not only does that represent a staggering 89% of the brand’s total sales mix, but that’s actually a 48% improvement over the first three months of 2025. Clearly, enough people don’t really care that the Durango is now 17 years old — they just want that sweet, sweet V8 rumble. And clearly, Dodge is all too happy to give it to them.