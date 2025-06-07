The 2026 Ford Mustang FX Package Gives You That Hit of Fox-Body Nostalgia

If you want some of that old-school flair without actually having to buy a Fox body, Ford thinks it has the answer for you with the new Mustang’s FX Package.

It’s hardly unusual for a car as long-running as the Mustang to occasionally get the retro treatment. That’s what we saw with the S550 Bullitt, and that’s what the S650 is now getting with this new appearance package. Ford announced the new FX Package — inspired by the iconic Fox body that ran between 1979 and 1993 — with special touches both inside and out. That way, you can make your brand-new Mustang GT 5.0 a bit of a nostalgia pump, only with up to 486 horsepower (a huge uplift over what the actual Fox body managed from its V8 engine).

The 2026 Ford Mustang FX Package adds in a set of 19-inch five-spoke Oxford white wheels, for a start. There’s an Easter egg within the wheels, too, where you get color-matched center caps with GT font inspired by what appeared on the front and back of 1987-1993 models. If you opt for the Mustang GT’s Performance Package as well, you get a set of more elaborate wheels meant to crank up that retro dial even farther. Ford also fits white badging for the actual Mustang logo as well as the “5.0” badge, the GT badge out back and the nostrils in the grille (provided you get the Performance Package, on that last one). If you don’t, the standard FX models will get Dark Carbonized Gray nostrils instead.

Out back, the white taillights that come as part of the FX Package will also be available through the Ford Performance Parts catalog. So, even if this retro flair isn’t really your speed, you can spruce up your seventh-gen Mustang with a set (though Ford did not announce how much they’ll cost as a standalone item yet).

Personally, my favorite bit of the FX Package has to be the Adriatic Blue paint, derived from the third-generation Mustang’s Teal paint. That color didn’t just feature on the Mustang, either, as that or strongly similar shades featured on a fair few Fords throughout the 1990s.

The nostalgia continues inside the FX

Inside, the 2026 Ford Mustang FX Package gives you some 1980s-style plaid inserts, whether you stick with the perforated leather seats or go for the optional Recaro spor seats. You also get City Silver and Adriatic Blue stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door panels, steering wheel and center console.

On the instrument panel, the FX Package further adds the same Fox-derived Mustang GT font (that Ford is keen to point out it patented, by the way) as you see on the wheel center caps and the rear windshield.

Ford is adding a few other touches to the 2026 Mustang lineup, independent from the FX Package. In addition to Adriatic Blue, Orange Fury Metallic Tricoat is back in the color palette for the first time since 2019. Both these colors will be available on the EcoBoost models as well as the GT and Dark Horse (so, in Adriatic Blue’s case, you don’t have to get the FX Package to get that exterior hue). New seatbelt customization options are also available in International Orange, Prime Blue or black with a red stripe.

If you do want the 2026 Ford Mustang FX Package, it will only be available with the GT Premium trim. That said, you can get it with either the 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission, while the exterior paint colors and seatbelt options will be available across the full lineup.

Ford didn’t mention how much the FX Package will cost, but I’d expect it to add about $2,000 (again, a rough guess) to the GT Premiums price tag.

2026 Ford Mustang model order books will open up later this month.