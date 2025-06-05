2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition Highlights a “Century of Innovation”

In the modern context, the Pacifica is the only car Chrysler *can* use to celebrate that century-long history

These days, Chrysler is strictly a minivan brand — and it’s leveraging its Pacifica to launch a 100th Anniversary Edition model.

From groundbreaking designs like the original Airflow and the experimental Turbine Car to the original minivan, Chrysler brought some radical ideas to the automotive industry since its founding a century ago. This week, the brand celebrated that heritage with a smorgasbord of some of its most iconic production cars and concepts over the decades — we’ll have more of that on our TFLclassics channel soon — as well as a special model of the only production car that still carries the Chrysler badge: the Pacifica van.

The 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition doesn’t in itself innovate or smash any unexpected barriers — it’s basically an appearance package. It’s based on the entry-level Select trim (as a gas model or a plug-in hybrid), with some special added-in content including special wheels, badging and some more package content beyond the typical Select. A new “Est. 1925” wing decal adorns the rear, when you get Luster Gray polished wheels and semi-gloss Granite Crystal on the fascia and grille trim. The 100th Anniversary Edition blacks out the mirror caps, and adds in the “Safety Sphere” package, which includes ParkSense front park assist and a 360-degree camera system.

That comes in addition to the Pacifica Select’s standard feature seat, including a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. You also get Stow ‘n Go seats (with second and third-row Stow ‘n Go on gas models), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power sliding doors and liftgate, as well as safety features like lane departure warning and blind-spot monitoring.

Pricing for the regular 2026 Chrysler Pacifica Select starts at $42,465 for the gas model and $51,070 for the Pacifica Hybrid Select. The 100th Anniversary Edition asks another $1,925 on top of that, for starting prices of $44,390 and $51,070 for the gas and PHEV models, respectively. If you go for all-wheel drive on the gas version, the price increases to $47,385.

The Pacifica 100th Anniversary will be available in trio of colors (can you guess which three?): Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue.

It’s worth noting all those prices are before destination charges. Chrysler has not released information on what that fee will be for 2026 models, though it’s currently $1,995 for the 2025s. So, add about two grand onto any of the prices above (and taxes, if you want to be as thorough as possible), and you’ll snag a 100th Anniversary for somewhere between the mid-$40,000s and mid-$50,000s, depending on whether you go for the plug-in hybrid.

Chrysler says the 2026 Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition will be available to U.S. and Canadian customers. Orders open in June, so we’ll most likely see these special models actually hit dealers later in the summer.