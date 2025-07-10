2026 Maserati MCPura Freshens Up the MC20 Formula With Fresh Styling, Same Twin-Turbo V6 Power

The updated Maserati MCPura will officially go on sale in North America later this year.

Maserati’s MC20 halo car is half a decade old now, and it’s time for an update. Fortunately, the automaker is giving it the freshening up it needs, as well as a new name: MCPura. At its core, this updated version is still getting the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6, but it’s getting some new styling, a new color and an updated interior design to try and keep it competitive against a robust range of rivals.

At first glance, the 2026 Maserati MCPura looks fairly similar to the MC20 it replaces. You still get either a coupe or Cielo roadster to choose from, and the main differences come in the front and rear fascias. That’s pretty typical of a mid-cycle refresh, and here you get a new trapezoidal grille design as well as a reshaped rear bumper. You still get iconic looking LED lights, though, and a new Al Aqua Rainbow color joins the lineup. Here, Maserati is showing off a matte finish on the coupe, and a glossy look for the Cielo convertible. Three other new colors are part of the MCPura’s color palette as well: Devil Orange, Night Interaction and Verde Royale.

Looking inside the Maserati MCPura

Much like the outside, the 2026 Maserati MCPura’s interior broadly remains the same as the MC20. You still get a fairly minimalist layout in terms of buttons, but this design brings in new seats that Maserati says are laser-etched to bring out the Trident logo and create “brand-new visuals. Here, the seats have a double-sided backing of iridescent red with blue and blue with red, so you have more of a three-dimensional aesthetic going on.

Like the MC20, the MCPura’s powertrain puts out 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. At right around 3,300 pounds, the MCPura coupe comes in about 260 pounds lighter than the Cielo. Maserati claims a 0-60 time for the coupe of 2.9 seconds, as well as a top speed of 202 mph.

The 2026 Maserati MCPura will go into production in the third quarter of 2025, with the first units actually hitting North America around December. Like before, the company will build the car at its Modena, Italy plant and ship it over here, but we don’t know exactly how much either version of the MCPura will cost yet. Right now, the MC20 comes in at $242,995, with the Cielo starting at $276,995. It’s feasible the pricing won’t move too much, but at this price point, it’s reasonable to assume Maserati would ask at least a few thousand dollars more.