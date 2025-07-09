Aston Martin Vantage S Tweaks the Formula With More Power and a Sharper Chassis

Aston Martin turns up the dial toward a more hardcore Vantage with this new S model.

It’s not like the standard Aston Martin Vantage is a slowpoke. Nevertheless, there’s always room for improvement, and the Aston Martin Vantage S is back to bring that point home. It’s not packing a V12 — sorry to burst your bubble if you thought that was happening — but it does get a power bump and some thoughtful tweaks to make this an even sharper sports car proposition.

In fact, the 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S is still rocking a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine under its hood. This time around, though, it manages 670 horsepower at 6,000 RPM (a 14-horsepower gain over the standard model), with the same 590 lb-ft of torque. Beyond just giving it a bit more oomph, Aston’s engineers also went to work changing up the launch control system, to the point where the S model’s 0-60 time is a tenth of a second faster, or 3.3 seconds. They’ve also tuned the drive-by-wire setup to offer a “bespoke” throttle response for each of the drive modes, and changed small details in the suspension, powertrain mounts and control software to make everything feel at least a bit sharper.

Top speed for the new Aston Martin Vantage S, for what it’s worth, remains unchanged at 202 mph.

The Vantage S also gets more aggressive styling, as you’d expect.

Outside, the new Aston Martin Vantage S gets new “blades” on the hood (or bonnet, if that’s your preference) to help with heat extraction. You also get a full-width rear lip spoiler and, naturally, S badging on the front fenders. Those subtle styling cues continue inside, where you get a new combination of Alcantara and leather as well as a red and silver drive mode rotary dial, which houses a suite of S-specific options.

The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S will make its public debut at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Beyond that, the automaker says this more hardcore model will go into production in the fourth quarter of 2025. We don’t know exactly how much it will cost yet, but I’d expect the S to land somewhere around the $200,000 price mark. Alongside the normal vantage, interested buyers can order either the coupe or the roadster right now.