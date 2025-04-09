It doesn't go all the way down to a four-pot like some recent AMG models, but you get at least 577 hp from six cylinders

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

There’s a new performance family hauler on the block, and it’s packing some serious punch.

Most folks on our team have a serious soft spot for wagons, and when a new hot wagon crops up, we’re already interested. That’s what we have right here, thanks to the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53, which packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and an electric motor in a plug-in hybrid package. As keen Mercedes aficionados out there already spotted, this isn’t the new E63…so we’re still waiting on that one. Past generations of that particular model had a fire-breathing V8 under the hood, though even being one step down, this E53 still packs V8 levels of power, despite packing two fewer cylinders. And just in case you weren’t a fan of the company’s four-pot AMG models in recent years, this does at least split the difference until the E63 makes its debut (assuming that hangs onto a V8 engine).

Now, this hybrid wagon isn’t the first such E53 making its way onto the scene. Mercedes launched this setup for the latest E-Class with the sedan (naturally), so we had a good idea of what to expect here. With that inline-six backed up by an electric motor, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon’s output stands at 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Race Start feature, though, you can get a burst of grunt up to 604 horsepower. On paper, that puts this car right in old-school V8 AMG, with an equally impressive 3.8 second 0-60 time. This is all in a midsize family wagon, remember.

The latest Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon gets the same sort of standard equipment as its sedan counterpart, including rear-wheel steering and adaptive suspension. Power makes its way down to the ground through all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission. The electric motor, for its part, is sandwiched within the transmission housing behind the engine, so the car can drive in fully electric operation or as a wingman to the six-cylinder gas engine. The E53 sedan goes about 43 miles on electrons alone, and while we don’t have official estimates here yet, I’d expect the heavier wagon to come up a bit shorter than that (perhaps right around 40 miles). Like its sibling, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon uses a 400-volt electrical architecture, and the 161-horsepower electric motor draws its energy from a 21.2-kWh battery.

On the performance front, Mercedes claims a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds for the wagon when using Race Start — or 4 seconds flat without it. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph by default, though you can raise that number to 174 mph through the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, he option that also adds in the Race Start feature. To bring everything to a halt again, that package also adds in composite brakes with 15.4-inch front rotors, while you also get an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

The “Edition 1” model adds in some model year-specific touches.

When it arrives next year, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon will be available with 12 exterior hues, as well as the typical range of AMG styling package like the Night Package or Carbon Fiber package. You get 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels as standard, though you can get 10-spoke, 20-inch units if you want, as well as larger 21-inch wheels.

On the inside, the Dynamic Plus package adds in an AMG performance steering wheel finished in Nappa leather and microfiber. There are a few different interior upholstery combinations with leather and microfiber as well. Audiophiles may enjoy the standard 750-watt, 17-speaker Burmester sound system, but if you want Mercedes “Superscreen” that adds in another 12.3-inch passenger display to the standard digital cluster and center screen, you’ll have to check that option box.

A limited-run “Edition 1” version is launching with the initial production run, and comes in Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint with some specific AMG graphics. Among those dozen exterior options, four are the more exclusive Manufaktur hues, which are extra-cost colors billed as a way to further personalize your 604-horsepower family hauler.

We don’t yet know exactly how much the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon will cost just yet. The sedan starts at $89,150, though, so you can definitely expect the starting price to top $90,000, while throwing in some more desirable options will almost certainly tip the balance over the $100,000 mark.