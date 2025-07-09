Ford Launches New 0% Interest, $0 Down Incentive on Some Models to Replace Employee Pricing

The so-called 'Zero, Zero, Zero' program doesn't apply to everything in Ford and Lincoln's lineup, so you'll need to check the fine print

Ford is launching a new incentive program to replace the former employee pricing scheme.

After pushing its “employee pricing for all” campaign over the past few months, Ford had a blowout second quarter, with sales rising more than 14 percent. That program is now finished, but the automaker just announced a new campaign to replace it called the ‘Zero, Zero, Zero’ offer:

0% interest for 48 months

$0 down

Zero payments for 90 days

Ford is also hanging on to its “Power Promise” program, offering free EV home charger and installation through September 30.

Now, there are a pretty wide ranging set of caveats on the Zero, Zero, Zero offer. It only apples to certain vehicles, and Ford carved out some of its more popular vehicles and trims. The offer exempts:

2025 model year: Raptor models (F-150, Ranger and Bronco), Bronco Sport, Bronco, Expedition, Maverick, Ranger, Transit (all versions), Super Duty (all trims) and Lincoln Navigator

Raptor models (F-150, Ranger and Bronco), Bronco Sport, Bronco, Expedition, Maverick, Ranger, Transit (all versions), Super Duty (all trims) and Lincoln Navigator 2024 model year: Raptor models (F-150, Ranger and Bronco), Maverick, Ranger, E-Transit (non-ICE models), Super Duty (above the XL trim), F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E

You might be thinking “what does this cover, then?”, and that’s a downright reasonable question. Standouts for cars that can get the Zero, Zero, Zero offer appear to be the OG Mustang, as well as the Explorer and the Escape, at least on the Ford side. The F-150 pickup also seems to be free and clear, so long as you don’t go for the Raptor or Raptor R.

If you’re shopping for a Lincoln, it seems you can get the special deal on the Corsair, Nautilus and the Aviator. You can get a pre-facelift Navigator, too, just not the redesigned model (and it’s a similar story for the Expedition).

Ford is calling this a “summer sales event”, so while there isn’t an exact end date, we may see this deal end around September. As for the Power Promise, the September 30 cut-off date coincides with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which eliminates the $7,500 EV tax incentive on September 30.