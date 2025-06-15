Ask Nathan: 2026 Honda Ridgeline Updates and Is the Hyundai Sonata N Line Worth it?

Rendering of 2026 Honda Ridgeline (N.D. Adlen & AI)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Lots of rumors about the 2026 Honda Ridgeline.

Is the Hyundai Sonata N Line a good buy?

This week’s first question comes from a fan who is waiting to see what the 2026 Honda Ridgeline will be like.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): Will there be changes with the 2026 Honda Ridgeline?

Desperate to find any information about the 2026 Honda Ridgeline. I love my 2009 but its like 220,000 miles past due. I will either replace the dieing engine or get a new one but I want a new one. Is there any new intel?

— MDobowitz2

A: Howdy.

Your timing is interesting. A friend of mine, who tends to be accurate about inside information, dropped some new tidbits regarding the next (possibly) 2026 Honda Ridgeline. Keep in mind: absolutely nothing official has been revealed, this is all based on what my associate was able to gather. With that being said, it sounds like Honda is gearing up to completely redesign and re-introduce the Honda Ridgeline.

Here’s the scuttlebutt:

Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama auto plant, where the Ridgeline is assembled (among other, large Honda platforms like the Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport), looks like it’s preparing to make alterations to the Ridgeline assembly line. According to sources.

It is suggested that Honda may use a variant of the Acura hybrid 3.0-liter V6 engine, which could be paired with three electric motors. Currently use in the MDX, it makes 321 horsepower while achieving up to 27 mpg. If this were the case, it could make the next Ridgeline more powerful, and far more efficient. There’s even the possibility of greater towing capacity.

There are indications that it could be built on a modern variation of the PF7 platform, currently underpinning the new Passport and Pilot.

The look is expected to follow a bit of the lauded 2026 Honda Pilot. At the very least, the front and rear design will (most likely) be updated.

Last year (in 2024) sales of the Ridgeline dropped over 20-percent over the year before. This may be a sign that change is needed.

2026 marks the 20th year in production for the Ridgeline, and it makes sense that Honda steps up its changes.

That’s all I have for now; however, Honda has stated that they are in the process of revamping, updating and introducing many new models over the next year or so. As such, there should be news coming soon. Competition is getting stiffer, thanks to Ford, Hyundai and a few other potential brands. I’ve been chasing information about the Ridgeline and its changes for years. Obviously, change is expected – the question is… when?

— N

The last question comes from a Camry owner who’s looking to spice things up with a Hyundai Sonata N.

Q: (RE: Is the Hyundai Sonata N a good replacement for my Camry?)

Hi Roman, Nathan, Andre and Tommy!

Can you guys help me with this question? I have never asked for help about consumer products because I’m capable of doing my research online. It’s no big deal for me. Then I started looking for a replacement for my 2006 Toyota Camry and I was a little confused. I am at the point where I kind of want something more exciting than my old, trusty Camry. My mid level three liter V6 which was peppy enough, it was no race car. I liked the car because it was reliable and easy to drive with good gas mileage.

I work with a local government and I determine the assessed value of properties. That means a lot of driving, sometimes through some nice roads and fun rural areas. My old Camry sure doesn’t make it fun to let down my hair. Besides, old Bessie is about ready to be pout out to pasture. That’s why I’m bugging all of you. I test drove the Hyundai Sonata hybrid and was a little board. Then the saleswoman pointed me to the Sonata N and we took a spin. I instantly fell in love!

Please give me a little insight if any of you have had experience driving this car. I value and enjoy your work!

— Dispatch76

A: Yes! Great car.

I had one a few weeks back in Los Angeles, and it was a fantastic ride. It reminded me of the first generation Ford Taurus SHO – in a good way. Its rip-snorting 290 horsepower, turbocharged 2.5-liter engine makes 311 lb-ft of torque. Hyundai recalibrated their 8-speed dual-clutch transmission – which is now much better in traffic. I found its (well under) $40,000 price tag and outstanding mpg (EPA rated at 23 mpg city and 32 mpg highway), impossible to beat. Why “impossible to beat?” Because there isn’t a real competitor in this class. Honda, Toyota and Nissan do not build a hot variant of their sends in this class.

My only gripe was its gear selector, which is the same electronic unit that Hyundai uses on their EVs. It’s not horrible, it’s just not my cup of tea. Hyundai’s compromise between a sports suspension, and daily-driving comfort is outstanding, and the car can be settled and mellow when you need it to be. In addition, when you open the taps, it’s as punk-rock as a car in this class dare to be. It’s a hoot.

The only other thing some people may not like is the overall “boy racer” look of the Sonata. I think the 2024 updates looks fun, but some may want to stand out a little less. All in all, it’s an outstanding choice, and I can’t think of another car in this class (and price bracket) that offers this much bang-for-the-buck.

Hope that helped!

— N