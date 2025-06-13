Chevy Teases ‘A New Corvette’ Is Coming, and ‘X’ Has Something to Do with It

(Image: Chevrolet)

Hmm…could Chevrolet be on the cusp of its rumored ‘Zora’ reveal?

The C8 generation of the Chevy Corvette hasn’t exactly been quiet since it first hit the scene six years ago. First came the hubbub about the C8 going mid-engined, then we saw the initial Stingray, then the Z06, then the E-Ray, then the ZR1. Oh yeah, and now that it’s been around for a minute, Chevrolet is refreshing the lineup for 2026. So, take a pause to breathe now, right? Um…no, actually — there’s still one rumored Corvette in the works, and it seems the automaker is almost, almost ready to reveal it to the world.

The Corvette I’m referring to is the so-called ‘Zora’, a model that aims to stand above all Corvettes (C8 or otherwise) as the undisputed king of American sports cars. On Friday, Chevrolet published an Instagram post simply saying: “The hype is real. A new Corvette is coming.”

In the clip, though, we don’t see the name ‘Zora’. All we see is a Corvette badge, a reveal date of June 17, and a mysterious letter ‘X’ that flashes up right before the end.

So, how exactly will the automaker follow up on the 1,064-horsepower ZR1, and what does that letter have to do with it? Granted, X is probably the most ubiquitous (and arguably overused) letter in pretty much every space, not just the automotive industry. In other applications, it’s meant to signal crossovers, or some kind of vehicle with all-wheel drive capability. That’s something we finally saw with the E-Ray, and folks have long expected the halo Corvette to basically take the E-Ray’s all-wheel drive layout and put it on steroids.

Will this new Corvette pack even more power than the ZR1? It seems likely (otherwise, why bother?), but we don’t get any audial confirmation of that in the clip above — just a very ZR1-sounding V8. The ZR1, for its part, uses GM’s LT7 engine, which is a twin-turbocharged and otherwise bulked up variant of the 5.5-liter engine found in the Z06.

Of course, Chevrolet is mum on additional details beyond the cryptic teaser, though we don’t have to wait long to find out more. Check back with us on June 17 and we’ll have the next Corvette in the lineup for you, along with tons of juicy details.