The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is Officially Insanely Quick From 0-60, Like You Didn’t Already Know

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is officially the quickest ever, with a quarter-mile under 10 seconds.

With 1,064 horsepower on tap from its 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a top speed of 233 mph, it’s hardly surprising that the ZR1 is the quickest Corvette ever made. Still, you might as well through one or two more mind-bending numbers into the mix, and that’s what the automaker did with today’s announcement covering its 0-60 and quarter-mile times. (Spoiler alert: Both are appropriately berserk.)

Provided you’re driving the new Corvette ZR1 with the available ZTK Performance Package, you can expect a 0-60 time of 2.3 seconds, which is three-tenths of a second quicker than the already-stupidly-quick Corvette Z06. And the ZR1 will run through the quarter-mile in 9.6 seconds, making it one of the quickest production cars around, especially for the expected $180,000-or-so price tag we expect to see when Chevrolet announces official pricing.

The “standard” ZR1, as it were, manages a 0-60 run in 2.5 seconds and the quarter-mile in 9.7 seconds without the ZTK package, which includes a high-downforce carbon fiber aero package as well as Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tires. Chevrolet says it conducted all the runs on 93-octane pump fuel, and on a non-prepped drag strip surface.

As far as current production cars are concerned, the Corvette ZR1 is certainly near the front of the pack for its acceleration numbers. That said, the out-of-production Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 claimed a 0-60 time of 1.66 seconds and a quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds (and it’s technically street-legal, even if you really don’t want to drive it in the rain or the cold). Some electric cars, like the Lucid Air Sapphire and Tesla Model S Plaid, also throw down quicker times, but naturally without any of the V8 thunder.

The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 will go on sale around February 2025. Again, there aren’t official pricing numbers yet, but expect it to run somewhere in the $180,000-$200,000 range.