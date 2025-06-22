Ask Nathan: 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic Si and the Best Cat Mama’s Ride?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic Si?

This “cat mama” needs a ride!

This week’s first question comes from a fan who wants a sporty, affordable sedan with a manual transmission.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): RE: Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs Subaru WRX vs Honda Civic Si.

Thanks for answering my question! Can you help me with a new problem? I am looking for a fun sedan that has a manual transmission for less than $35,000. I figured the WRX and Civic Si would be a good start but the Volkswagen Jetta GLI looks like a possibility. This will probably be the last stick I ever buy so I want something that will give me a lot for a little. I need it to be kind of comfortable because I am often used as a taxi by family. I’m tall. Like over 6-foot-3, and not all cars fit me well.

Times are tight so I am looking to keep the price as reasonable as possible. $35,000 is my hopeful limit but I am willing to go up a bit. There’s no way I can go above $37,000 because it would require me to finance and I won’t do that. I can’t.

Thanks Nathan for everything! You make me laugh and still give me good information. I wish for you and TFL the very best!

— MDobowitz2

A: Thanks for that great message.

I did a little bit of research, and I would like to add and subtract cars from your list. The Subaru WRX seems to surpass your $37K cap. At the same time, the Hyundai Elantra N is another hot choice, so I will substitute the Hyundai for the Subaru. Below, I am giving your the base info on each car, and I’ll point out the one I prefer.

Honda Civic Si: 1.5L turbo I4 makes 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque – FWD 6MT ~$30,995 (about $33,000 MSRP with basic packages, before fees)

MSRP with basic packages, before fees) Volkswagen Jetta GLI: 2.0L turbo I4 228 hp makes 258 lb-ft of torque – FWD 6MT ~$33,940 (about $34,600 MSRP with basic package, before fees)

MSRP with basic package, before fees) Hyundai Elantra N: 2.0 turbo I4 276 (286 hp with boost) makes 289 lb-ft of torque – FWD 6MT ~$34,360 (about $35,800 MSRP with basic packages, before fees)

A few things to unpack here. For one: all three cars are a ton of fun to drive. Starting with the Honda Civic Si, it is the least expensive, and least powerful of the group, yet it is remarkably quick, and agile. The suspension is the least sophisticated here, and it is a bit stiff, but it isn’t that bad. If I were a canyon monkey, needing to burn through corners and still have an economical daily driver – the Civic Si would be a great choice. It’s not for everyone, and some folks may find it to be too youthful.

Not only is the VW Jetta GLI a great ride, it is (in my opinion) the best Volkswagen currently being built – for enthusiasts. It is remarkably settled, thanks to a well tuned, multi-link rear suspension, and the VW’s adaptive DCC system. It’s the most sophisticated ride here, and it’s a hoot to drive aggressively. The power and economy is excellent, as is its overall compromise between sport and comfort.

If you’re looking for a power-monster, the Hyundai Elantra N is your ride. It is a beast, and it is the most expensive of the group; yet, it manages to stay close to your price point (as long as you avoid too many add-ons). It is remarkably quick, yet has a decent all-around driving nature. The suspension setup is similar to the VW’s, but it sits low, and feels a bit more athletic. If you hit the “N Grin” button, you’ll get a 10hp boost (maxing out at 286 horsepower) for a few seconds. It’s a blast to play with when you launch, or when you squirt out of a corner. Like the Civic Si, it does have the youthful exterior upgrades, which isn’t for everyone.

Here’s the bottom line.

Prefer a premium feel with strong performance and comfort? Get the Volkswagen GLI. Want the most fun per dollar with high efficiency? Check out the Honda Civic Si. Want a combination of the two? Go for the Hyundai Elantra N. Now that I am getting old, I am looking for comfort from time to time, and the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the most compliant of the three, and it just feels a little more snazzy.

— N

The last question comes nice lady who wants a car that’s comfy for both her, and her 7(!) cats

Image: N.D. Adlen and AI

Q: (RE: Crazy cat lady needs a new car for me and my babies)

Nate.

Hi there! How have you been? I am the owner of seven cats, a small box turtle and, right at the moment an old Chiwawa as a foster. Super happy in my lifestyle. One thing I do is travel by car, a lot. I am a director of a biochem cleanup company, so we travel all over the country on lengthy gigs. Some of the assignments can take up to a year or more. I’ve gotten used to picking up and moving often.

Sometimes I can’t help the feeling that it’s a bit much for me and my fur-babies. But they are troopers and all of them are used to living out of their kennels. My partner usually drives a rental truck to the next new place. That takes care of our basics and we keep our living light. That way I can pack up a whole house in just a few days.

Here’s my problem. My trusty Honda Element is just about on its last legs. I could spend thousands to replace its engine and second transmission. But that could go towards a new car. That got me thinking about my needs. My kids are purrrfectly happy in boxes stored in a car, as long as they can hear or see me. It has to be a wagon or a SUV. I also need a car that gets really good mileage and has four wheel motion. There are times we go to snow country or a muddy place. The Honda Element had that system and good tires, but it sometimes struggled.

Is there a car that can replace my Element and give my fuzzy cuddlers a nice ride?

— No name

A: We call Roman “Fuzzy Cuddler” from time to time.

Thanks for the message. I think there are a few options out there that might work for you and your family. For the most part, I stuck to base model featuring AWD. I deliberately placed them in no particular order.

Chevrolet Trailblazer LT (Approx. $26,500)

Pros: Good overall driving character, even in low traction situations. Good packaging. 9-speed automatic transmission.

Cons: Needs a little more horsepower. There’s noticeable turbo-lag. Feels a bit cheap. 26 mpg city and 29 mpg highway is “meh”…

Honda HR-V LX AWD (Approx $28,000)

Pros: Great cargo space, and a comfortable interior. Decent fuel milage (25 mpg city, 30 mpg highway), smooth ride.

Cons: Despite its higher horsepower numbers, (158 horsepower) it feels slow. Not as charming as its predecessors. Pricey.

Subaru Impreza Base: (Approx $25,000)

Pros: Frugal engine (27 mpg city, 34 mpg highway). Excellent all-wheel drive (AWD) system. Top safety numbers. Very affordable.

Cons: Slow, with an overtaxed-feeling 152 horsepower engine. Low ground clearance. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) saps performance.

Nissan Kicks S AWD (Approx $25,000)

Pros: Fun to drive character. Good use of space. Good mileage (28 mpg city and 35 mpg highway). Funky, in a good way.

Cons: 141 horsepower is a bit low. It has a CVT, which saps some of the fun. The upper grades are way better internally.

Toyota Corolla Cross L (Approx. $28,000)

Pros: Good power (169 hp). Comfy ride with secure handling. Good cargo space.

Cons: Slow, despite power levels. Not that much fun to drive. Expensive.

Important note: these are just a few examples. Hyundai/Kia, Volkswagen, Volvo and many others build nice subcompact SUVs that might appeal to you. These happen to be models I’ve driven recently.

Hope this helps!

— N

p.s. If you can afford it: the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid (featured below) might be right up your alley!