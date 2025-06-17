The New 2026 Nissan Leaf Fixes the Old Car’s Biggest Issue

With this latest update, the 2026 Nissan Leaf gets a useful (and helpful) update.

While it’s certainly been a cheap way to get into the electric car lifestyle, there’s no denying the Nissan Leaf has fallen behind the times since its original 2017 debut. There’s a brand-new model for 2026, though, and Nissan is aiming to bring its OG EV back into contention against a far larger set of rivals — and fix some of the old one’s most frustrating issues in the process.

Right off the bat, one of the immediately noticeable changes for the third-generation Leaf is its crossover-ness. It’s ditched the hatchback design, though it’s actually shorter in wheelbase (105.9 inches) and overall length (173.4 inches) than the old model. At the front, the new Leaf adopts a smoother front end for a clearer family resemblance to the larger Ariya. As you move toward the back, you’ll notice flush retractable door handles on the front doors, while those on the rear are integrated with the windows. The sloping roofline gives it a far more streamlined look, while the lower end of the tailgate gets a large gloss black design piece integrated with the taillights, a small lip spoiler and the new “NISSAN” script. The higher-end Platinum+ model actually gets 3D holographic taillights, while the lower models sport a more conventional look.

The 2026 Nissan Leaf gets a new and larger 75-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which is a notable improvement over the 60-kWh Leaf Plus of this past generation. With that upgrade, Nissan says the third-gen model is capable of up to 303 miles in the S+ trim, while the SV+ manages 288 miles and the Platinum+ gets up to 259. Each step up, you’ll lose some range due to the tire and wheel package (the S+ gets 18s with aerodynamic covers, while the SV+ gets flashier looking 18s and the Platinum+ gets 19s).

On the very base trim, the Nissan Leaf S (non-plus) still does get a smaller battery, though it’s now a 52-kWh unit, so you should still get a little more driving range than the old 40-kWh Leaf S. That said, Nissan has not disclosed what sort of range we can expect from the smaller pack, so we’ll likely hear about that sometime in the next couple months.

Nissan’s also worked on thermal management for the battery pack in this generation, aiming to achieve more consistent range across a variety of environments. The car uses waste heat from the charger and motor to warm up the battery in cold conditions, while there’s also a standard heat pump to heat up the cabin in the winter. If you live in a frigid environment, you can also get an optional battery heater to precondition the battery on SV+ and Platinum+ models.

You get a J1772 port for Level 2 charging and a NACS fast-charging port too!

Apart from better range, though, arguably the biggest improvement to the 2026 Nissan Leaf is its charging setup. Fast-charging was limited to the relatively unpopular CHAdeMO standard, while speeds topped out at a frustrating 50 kW. Now, this new model gets both a J1772 port for Level 2 home charging, as well as a Tesla-style NACS port on the passenger side for DC fast-charging. It can now manage up to 150 kW, with Nissan estimating you’ll be able to charge up from 10 to 80% in about 35 minutes. To be clear, the J1772 port does not have the full CCS setup, so you’ll still need an adapter if you want to fast-charge at a non-Tesla Supercharger that doesn’t yet have a native NACS connector.

North American Leaf models do get Plug & Charge functionality, so drivers will be able to pull up to a charging station and connect without having to open the app or pull out their credit card.

On the home charging front, the J1772 port does still top out at just 7.2 kW (not the faster 11 or so kilowatts some cars can manage these days), but generally the charging situation is a serious improvement over the old Leaf. It can also support vehicle-to-load capability, so you can power external devices (up to 1,500 watts) off the AC port using an adapter.

The 2026 Nissan Leaf gets more powerful electric motor options too, even if it’s still not a sports car

At its core, the new Nissan Leaf is still a front-wheel drive electric car, even if it’s moved up into the subcompact SUV segment. You still do get a bit more punch, though, with even the base S model’s motor putting out 174 horsepower and 254 lb-ft of torque (to the old car’s 147 hp and 236 lb-ft).

Stepping into the 75-kWh models gets you a beefier electric motor, as well, with an output of 214 horsepower and 261 lb-ft of torque. Fair enough, that’s still not enough to make it a proper neck-snapping EV, but it is at least progress. We’ve yet to properly drive and test the Leaf, though we will have those impressions for you in the fall, around the official launch.

Let’s take a look inside the 2026 Nissan Leaf

The EV space has moved on in terms of design over the past eight years, of course, so the 2026 Nissan Leaf brings a more modern design language to the table. On SV+ and Platinum+ models, you get a pair of 14.3-inch screens atop the dashboard for your digital gauge cluster and infotainment displays. For the lower-end trims, you still get the dual screen setup, though they’re smaller 12.3-inch displays. A head-up display comes standard on the Platinum+ model, but is not available on any other trim.

Sticking with the infotainment system, this new system gets Google apps baked in (including Assistant and Maps), while you also get standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as Amazon Alexa built-in. Lower trims get a basic 4-speaker stereo system, while the SV+ gets a 6-speaker setup by default. Step up to the Platinum+, though, and there’s a more impressive 10-speaker Bose system. All models get two USB-C ports up front, while the SV+ and Platinum+ get standard wireless charging and an additional two USB-C charging ports in the rear.

Like the Ariya, the 2026 Nissan Leaf gets a bank of haptic controls on the steering wheel and below the infotainment screen for the climate functions. Below the HVAC vents, there is a physical drive mode switch as well as gear selector buttons, but most of the other controls are baked into the infotainment system. You do at least get a volume knob, though, which is nice to have.

The new Leaf does get several driver assistance functions as standard equipment (even on the base S). In fact, nearly all of its ADAS equipment comes standard, including ProPilot Assist, lane keep assist, blind-spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera system, to name a few. Only front parking sensors are missing from the S and S+ models, though they do come standard on the SV+ and Platinum+ trims. 2026 Leafs also get ambient lighting (that’s 64-color on the Platinum+, otherwise it’s just white) and an electronically dimming panoramic sunroof (again, on the Platinum+).

That roofline does cut into the Leaf’s cargo capability, though, with just 20 cubic feet if the seats are in place, and 56 cubic feet with the seats down.

When will the new Leaf get here and how much will it cost?

With this update, the 2026 Nissan Leaf is a far more competitive option against similarly sized EVs like the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Kia Niro EV and the Toyota bZ/Subaru Solterra. Nissan hasn’t published pricing just yet, though there’s only so much it can move while staying competitive with those cars and coming too close to the larger and pricier Ariya.

We should get the first examples of the 2026 Nissan Leaf hitting dealerships this fall. Bearing current pricing in mind, the S+ model will likely start in the low-to-mid-$30,000s, with the Platinum+ topping out around $40,000, where Ariya prices begin. That is technically a guess at this point, though, so we’ll have to wait and see for the full pricing release to come down to the pike.

Nathan had the opportunity to check out the new Leaf in California prior to its reveal, and you can check out that video below: