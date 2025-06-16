2026 Audi Q3 Gets the Latest Styling Updates and An Even Techier Interior

The third-generation Audi Q3 has officially landed, taking on styling cues and tech updates from its larger Q5 sibling.

Luxury automakers may pull more headlines with flashy halo cars, but for most of them (like Audi), small SUVs are where the real fight’s at. Take the third-generation, 2026 Audi Q3, which the automaker debuted for European audiences Monday. While some U.S. details are still to come, this does give us a look at what we can expect — including the brand’s latest styling language and an interior that crams even more tech into the mix, if you can believe that.

As far as its looks are concerned, the new Q3 takes a similar approach to the Q5. We see a new large mesh design throughout the front end elements, coupled with a split-headlight design comprising thin upper LEDs and a lower main beam integrated into the lower fascia that wraps around that large octagonal ‘Singleframe’ grille. The headlights also use a micro-LED module to improve illumination and even provide guidance functions liked to the driver assistance systems, though we likely won’t see that over here in the U.S. anytime soon thanks to transportation rules.

At the back, the 2026 Audi Q3 gets a continuous light strip across the tailgate as well as an illuminated four rings badge. This time around, Audi split the rear light design just like the front, with optional OLED lights for the upper portion. The mesh pattern from the front end continues along the lower rear bumper, while there’s also a faux diffuser underneath for that added sporty aesthetic (if that’s your thing). Unlike the Q5, this smaller Q3 gets a slightly different window design behind the rear doors, while a thin piece of black trim creates more of a floating roof look. New wheel designs also come as part of the update, ranging from 17 inches at the lower end up to 20 inches.

European Q3 buyers get a few different powertrain options, starting with a 147-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder using a 48-volt mild hybrid system, putting its power out to the front wheels. A diesel puts out the same amount of power while boasting better fuel economy, while more potent (all-wheel drive) gas options with 201 or 261 horsepower are also available. Folks wanting a bit more shove (and some all electric driving capability) can opt for a plug-in hybrid kicking out 268 horsepower. On top of that, the Q3 PHEV allows up to 63 miles of range thanks to its 20-kWh battery.

Over here in the U.S., the Audi Q3 has stuck with Volkswagen Group’s 2.0-liter EA888 engine, and it seems that will still be the case moving forward. So, there’s no mild-hybrid or PHEV on offer, and definitely not a diesel. Instead, the U.S. 2026 Audi Q3 may likely pack the same 228 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque, as well as standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic. The 2026 Audi Q3 does get optional sports suspension beyond its standard configuration, or another level with two-valve dampers for an even more dynamic setup.

Looking inside the 2026 Audi Q3

Much like the outside, the new Q3’s interior takes on a similar aesthetic to its larger sibling, albeit you don’t get the option of a passenger-side screen this time. What you do get, though, is a pair of screens atop the dashboard, replacing the old binnacle that separated the digital cockpit from the infotainment display. They’re both part of a single unit now, with the 11.9-inch digital cluster and 12.8-inch touchscreen side-by-side. With the center dash canted toward the driver, so is that center screen, putting the infotainment controls as well as the modest bank of switches within easier reach. Instead of a gear selector on the center console, Audi freed up some space by giving the Q3 a twist-style selector on the steering column, behind the new-design wheel (and yes, you still get haptic touch controls here).

With that extra real estate, the new Q3 gets a more easily accessible wireless charging pad, while you still get two cupholders and two USB-C ports (the rear passengers get their own pair of USB-C ports, too). Audi further added laminated glass for the front side windows, which should help with road noise at higher speeds. A new 12-speaker Sonos sound system is evident by the badging on the door speakers, offering an “intense” 420-watt listening experience.

On the driver assistance topic, the Q3 gets “adaptive driving assistance plus”, which is a semi-autonomous system that will handle acceleration, braking and adaptive distance control at speeds up to 130 mph — think Autobahn speeds here — and assist with lane changes over 55 mph on divided highways. A new interior camera also keeps an eye on you, making sure you are paying attention to the road and not falling asleep at the wheel.

How much will the new Q3 cost?

Audi says the third-generation Q3 SUV will hit European dealers first this fall. Beyond that, it will probably make its way stateside in calendar year 2026. We’ll get more specifics for our market (like the headlight details) closer to that point, as well as a better idea on price.

“Price” could be a bit up in the air at the moment, considering the state of automotive tariffs and where we could be at in the next several months. Audi manufactures the Q3 in Hungary, so it’s unclear exactly what the picture will be by late 2025 or early 2026. Hopefully we won’t see major changes there, and this new 2026 model will come in around the same $41,095 base price as the outgoing 2025 version. The Q3 actually doesn’t get much more expensive from there, coming in around $43,895 for the Premium model, before you delve into options or accessories.

While we obviously haven’t checked out the new Q3 yet, Roman did get a chance to take a look at its bigger brother (the Q5) in the video below: