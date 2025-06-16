Ford Reveals New Super Mustang Mach-E Details Ahead of Pikes Peak Hill Climb

(Images: Ford)

Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E is taking on this weekend’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

This year marks the 103rd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — where racing drivers brave the 12.42-mile charge up America’s mountain, navigating 156 turns and a 4,720-feet elevation climb in the process. Last year, Ford Performance is returning to the event after bringing the Supervan 4.2 in 2023 and the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck in 2024. The EV taking on this year’s climb is no less monstrous: a Mustang Mach-E that’s not only lighter than the production model, but sports an aerodynamics package that can generate 6,900 pounds of downforce all on its own.

According to Ford, the aero package that obviously includes a positively gargantuan rear wing can manage that figure at 150 mph. When it’s set up for road course racing, though, it can generate 12,000 pounds of downforce at 200 mph.

In short: Meet the most insane Ford Mustang Mach-E to-date.

At its core, the Super Mustang Mach-E brings the same electric motors as the automaker’s two previous Pikes Peak vehicles. With up to four 6-phase motors at its disposal, the Mach-E can manage up to 2,250 horsepower. However, Ford’s just using three motors at Pikes Peak, so output for that particular race is 1,421 horsepower. Even with the massive wing on the back, three motors and a 50-kWh, 799-volt battery pack onboard, the Super Mustang Mach-E is still 260 pounds lighter than the production car, which Ford says makes the car far more nimble and balanced (you’ll need that when tackling a road with its fair share of sheer drop-offs).

While the Ford Super Mustang Mach-E does have a carbon braking system, it also packs plenty of power through its regenerative braking system. This time around, the car can harvest up to 710 kW of energy under braking, or roughly seven times what the standard car can manage. Wrapped around the lightweight forged magnesium wheels are Pirelli P-Zero racing tires.

Behind the wheel, veteran racer Romain Dumas will once again take on America’s mountain this weekend. His CV includes three wins and seven podiums at Le Mans, as well as four overall victories in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Currently, he holds the overall fastest time, set in a Volkswagen ID.R racer, as well as the Open class record in Ford’s Supervan.

While Ford’s latest efforts have been with EVs, it first took on the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 1916, with (what else?) a Model T. While that run took nearly half an hour, the Supervan set a time of 8:47.682 — and we’ll have to see what Dumas can lay down in the Super Mustang Mach-E on June 22.