Ask Nathan: 2026 Ram 1500 Amphibian (Hear Me Out) and a Cheap Used Jeep Wrangler Rival?

How about a Ram 1500 Amphibian?

What else can compete against a cheap and used Jeep Wrangler?

This week’s first question comes from a viewer who wants to help Stellantis by suggesting a Ram 1500 Amphibian…

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): RE: Ram 1500 Amphibian – It’ll Sell Like Hotcakes!

Second question in a completely different direction. How about Stellantis build a Ram 1500 amphibian to sell alongside the Ram RHO? No one has done it yet and it would help them redefine the industry. This could be big for the USA! Tell the bossman he needs to do this! ASAP!

— Nutz&Brew

A: Honestly, that one stumped me for a minute.

I’m not sure if you’re serious or not, but I sincerely doubt they would consider making any of their vehicles – – – – – – – – amphibious. I can’t think of any modern automaker who has attempted an amphibious production vehicle in the United States – not at least at any volume. Don’t say, “what about the Amphicar?” because it was built in Germany – back in the 1960s.

Other than small companies, start-ups and military applications – I can’t think of any American-built, street legal amphibious car OR truck.

With that said: there are two things to consider. Sure, most large automaker have the resources to build a car or truck that swims – but why bother? It would be insanely expensive to produce and to purchase. Image all of the Department of Transportation hoops you would have to jump through – just to make it safe and legal! The other thing is: just like a flying car – it will be mediocre as a car/truck and a boat. You need too much weight and complexity just to make it work.

There are other vehicles in foreign markets that do build amphibious vehicles. The Yangwang U8 by BYD – from China, and several cool vehicles by Gibbs Amphibious – which is based in the UK. Once again, not U.S. based, and not a major automaker in our market. It would be cool to see, but I sincerely doubt it.

For now, I’ll leave Mr. Kuniskis alone. Thanks.

— N

The last question comes from a fan who wants to find an alternative for an old Jeep Wrangler he’s considering buying.

Q: RE: Anything other than an old Jeep Wrangler?

About the pull the trigger on a 2001 Jeep Wrangler for about $6,000 and it has very low mileage. I was wondering if there was anything as off road capable that you would compare it to with this price and stuff. We live near Flagstaff Arizona and there is a ton of off road stuff I have to do for my job. My old CRV is getting hammered and I want it to go to my girlfriend. Trying to avoid pickup trucks or anything big because we have very little parking space.

Thanks.

— Anonymous

A: The lack of a pickup truck option limits your choices.

Off the top of my head, the only two vehicles that might fit the bill are the second generation Toyota 4Runner and early Nissan Pathfinder. If you’re off-road often, you honestly will have a hard time competing with that Jeep. Compared to just about everything, you won’t find a more capable vehicle to choose from. If the mechanicals are in good shape, including tires, and it’s not leaking fluids – you’ll have a great off-road companion for years to come.

Cheers!

— N