Ask Nathan: Is the Upcoming Scout Electric or a Hybrid and Cheap, Tiny Cars are Coming Back?

Will the upcoming Scout have a hybrid option?

Signs that Americans may want to return back to smaller, less expensive cars?

The first question comes from a new friend who heard about the Scout name returning.

Q: (RE: Does the upcoming Scout electric truck have an option for a hybrid powertrain?)

(Paraphrased) Is the upcoming Scout electric SUV and pickup truck able to offer a hybrid powertrain too? Is it a Rivian rival, or a Cybertruck rival?

A: Yes! This is one of many cool things about the upcoming Scout Traveler and Terra.

I was lucky to attend a early concept behind-the-scenes look at Scout a few years back. At that time, I was sworn to secrecy and was prevented from saying much of anything. They basically gave me a lowdown on what they wanted to accomplish, met with many Scout owners, and showed us early prototype mockups. At the time, the only technical thing I knew was what they were looking at benchmarking, and that these vehicles would be electric.

I am thrilled that they have announced that there will be an internal-combustion, range-extending option called the “Harvester.” It’s supposed to give the vehicle(s) up to 500-miles range. For Scout fans, the name “Harvester” must be pleasing. Powered by batteries alone, Scout is aiming for 350-miles range. It will have 800-volt charging architecture, and up to 350 kW of charging capability. That’s in line with some of the (potentially) fastest charging vehicles out there.

Equipped with 35-inch tires, serious ground clearance, beefy recovery points and a good-looking approach design – final numbers have yet to be revealed. I can say that they are looking good so far. I love the fact that they are using a solid rear axle with mechanical lockers. That’s just epic. In addition, it looks like a front bench seat is available in the Terra.

There’s more information available (here).

What makes me so happy about the upcoming Scout vehicles has nothing to do with the cool retro design in and out, nor the potential for great off-roading. Sure, those are cool, but I truly like the fact that these vehicles are getting people excited about something different, and new.

Scout says they are aiming for starting prices to fall under the $60,000-mark. That’s before tax credits, but those credits are not the same as a cash rebate. I only hope they manage to keep the pricing down when it hits the market. Remember: International Harvester kept their Scouts very reasonable. Although, part of that was the fact they were built more for agriculture and utility over comfort and fun. Still, I hope they are, indeed – competitively priced.

The next question comes from me… yup. After my misadventure in a tiny car, I was wondering what people are thinking about small and tiny cars.

Q: (Shortly after being shoehorned into one of the smallest cars ever) Is the idea of a small car still as foreign to folks in the U.S.A.?

I mean, it’s pretty obvious that small cars have evolved since the rolling coffins of yore, but many still feel they are just not enough. People want more for less, and I think something is about to change.

– Me, as I contemplated having the Jaws-of-life extricate my body from a tiny car.

A: Many automakers are hoping that we begin to embrace small cars again.

Recently, the CEO of Ford (Jim Farley) openly stated that he hoped Americans would fall back in love with small vehicles. This is coming from the boss of a company that pretty much builds trucks. Not that long ago, Ford dominated the industry with some of the most compelling compact, and subcompact cars on offer.

Then there was the obvious attempt by European automakers to build inexpensive, small EVs that can go toe-to-toe against the Chinese. Most noticeable at the recent Paris Motor Show, Renault, Citeronen and others displayed potential competitors. These car small vehicles that can still hold a small family, cost around $20,000 and have respectable range.

In addition: some of the vehicles that are showing up in our market are far better than the ones they replace. Honda, Nissan, Toyota and GM all offer sub $30K cars that are utilitarian, well featured and seem to be well made. These are gas-powered vehicles like the 2025 Kicks, and Chevy Trax, which give you a ton of versatility, economy and a hint of fun for an affordable price.

Watch this space: there could be a lot more to come.

