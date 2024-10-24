It's even cooler than we thought it would be - but there's one caveat to consider with this new EV

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler, unless otherwise noted)

We’ve been excited for the Scout SUV for months, and they just nailed the reveal.

After nearly half a century, the all-new Scout Motors vehicles are here to revive a long-gone name in the SUV space. In fact, the company is bringing the nameplate back with not one, but two models: the Traveler SUV and the Terra pickup truck. Tommy and I joined a massive group of media in Nashville, Tennessee to cover the debut, and without keeping you on the edge of your seat with initial impressions, here’s the general consensus: Scout nailed it.

Why? Because for the past few years since Scout Motors announced it would become a new entity within Volkswagen Group and produce an EV, fears emerged that it would essentially be a rebadged VW product without the rugged looks or the off-road capability that cemented the old Scouts’ reputation throughout its lifetime and in the decades since the original ceased production in 1980. Fortunately, that is not the case, and we’re dealing with a bona fide off-roader that can hack it with anything else hitting the trails.

First off, this EV is built on a body-on-frame platform distinct from any electric VW product, and even packs a solid rear axle. Both models can be equipped with front and rear locking differentials, up to 35-inch tires from the factory, over a foot of ground clearance, a front sway bar disconnect and up to 3 feet of water fording capability. Scout Motors did not specifically mention approach, breakover or departure angles, but did say they would take a “competitive approach” on that front. Going further, the Scout Terra and Traveler feature a host of physical switches for all the off-road kit, actual grab bars, mechanical door handles rather than trying to get fancy with pop-out units, and the Terra even has a swing-out spare tire carrier and split-folding tailgate.

Both the Terra truck and the Traveler SUV share the same headline specs. While the automaker did not disclose exact horsepower output, each model packs two motors with 1,000 lb-ft of available torque. The 800-volt electrical architecture supports up to 350 kW of charging capability and up to 350 miles of range. Even better for folks hesitant to buy a full battery-electric rig, Scout Motors will also offer a gasoline range-extended variant (incidentally called the “Harvester”) that offers up to 500 miles of total driving range. Scout Motors did not disclose which engine will act as the onboard generator, but at least there is an option should you want the added peace of mind.

On top of a 3.5-second 0-60 time, these four-wheel drive EVs are capable of nearly 2,000 pounds of payload capacity. The new Scout Traveler will tow up to 7,000 pounds, Scout Motors says, while the Terra will tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Inside, both vehicles sport an interior that’s a pleasant mix of modern and retro-themed touches. On its face, we feel the aesthetic is a little Rivian-esque, but definitely a nice place to be, with the promised banks of physical switchgear beneath the center display, on the steering wheel, on the driver’s side instrument panel and on the overhead console. While we unfortunately could not sit in or play with the buttons on the early prototype units, our first look has both Tommy and I impressed with what’s to come.

There is one caveat worth mentioning if you’re interested in the new Scout: We are indeed in for a bit of a wait. Scout Motors says production is targeted for calendar year 2027, so we’re still two years away from these vehicles hitting the streets on masse. The company is still working on its $2 billion facility in Blythewood, South Carolina, where the SUV and truck will eventually be manufactured at the rate of 200,000 units per year. Pre-orders for what it calls the “8-day-a-week” truck are open at www.scoutmotors.com with a $100 refundable fee, though, so you can reserve a spot in line right now.

But…the new Scout will cost a fortune, right?

While we are in for a bit of a long wait, Scout Motors teased pricing right now, rather than closer to the launch. According to the official statement, pricing for entry-level models will start under $60,000 before available federal and state tax incentives. Factor in the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, for which it should be eligible, and pricing will start around $50,000.

Check out our videos from the reveal event below, where Tommy takes a closer look at both the 2027 Scout Terra truck and the Traveler SUV: