2025 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Pricing Announced, Starts At $60,545 and Runs Up To $67,045

With the recent media drive, Volkswagen announced formal pricing for the upcoming ID.Buzz EV.

Ever since it initially debuted as a concept car seven years ago, we’ve been interested in VW’s funky take on its iconic Type 2, and the time when you’re able to buy one is finally here. With its arrival comes the imminent question of how much it will cost, and…well, it’s definitely not cheap. It is, in fact, $60,545 to start, with the 1st Edition running up against the $70,000 mark in its dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration.

On one hand, the news isn’t terribly surprising. Electric vehicles, on the whole, still aren’t what most folks would call affordable. Take a larger vehicle than, say, an ID.4, and pack in sort of wacky and fun styling on top of that, and you can see the dollar signs stack up even before learning the official pricing. Still, that sort of range puts it up with and even beyond electric favorites like the Tesla Model Y, Mercedes’ smaller electric SUVs and even the (admittedly smaller and less practical) ID.4, which itself starts at about $41,160.

By default, the base Pro S model brings a single-motor configuration to the table, packing 282 horsepower. The Pro S Plus and 1st Edition offer the option of rear- or all-wheel drive, with the latter bringing the output up to 335 horsepower. Pricing for the Pro S Plus starts at $65,045 (step that up to $69,545 if you want AWD), while the 1st Edition starts at $67,045 (or $71,545 with 4Motion AWD).

The 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 is available to build through the online configurator, and examples are shipping out to U.S. dealers and customers right now.

