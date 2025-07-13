Ask Nathan: Can We Get the Honda Super EV Concept, and Good/Bad with the Volkswagen ID Buzz?

Super EV Concept

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Do you think we’ll get something like the Honda Super EV concept?

Name one positive and one negative about the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

This week’s first question comes from a Honda fan who is going crazy about the Honda Super EV concept that debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X): RE: Honda Super EV Concept!!

Did you SEE the Honda Super EV Concept at the Goodwood Festival!?!? It’s SO cute and looks kind of badass too!!! I know you like old school JDM small hot hatches and you have to admit this totally qualifies! There is no information on it. We need details-details-DETAILS! TELL HONDA TO BRING THE HONDA SUPER EV CONCEPT INTO PRODUCTION – AND SEND IT HERE!!!!!!!!

— CheezyCream79

A: I agree – it looks pretty cool, but…

Important Note: Honda officially ceased production of the Honda e in January 2024. While it gained attention for its retro-modern styling and urban EV charm, the Honda e was never intended for, nor officially sold in, the U.S. market. Its small size, modest range, and premium pricing made it more suited to European and Japanese urban environments.

Interestingly, elements of its design — especially the clean, minimalistic aesthetic — appear to have influenced newer Honda EV concepts, including the Honda 0 Series and “Saloon” prototype revealed at CES 2024. We covered the 0 Series quite a bit, and Honda is going ahead with production.

Two more points: it would be epic if Honda could bring something like this to a worldwide audience with a Civic-like price. Also, I know you asked me to “talk” to Honda, but (for the most part) we’re dealing with marketing and PR at more of the events we attend. There is no magic phone number or email we have access to that will head up the chain of command. Sorry about that.

By the way: Roman was at the event, and you can see his video below.

— N

The last question comes from a van fan who wants to learn (just) two things about the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

Q: RE: You need to be honest about the Volkswagen ID Buzz.

Nothing but word salad from the lot of you with all your coverage of the ID Buzz. It’s all about range and performance with you lot. But how about a simple “this is good” and “this is bad” approach?

Thanks.

— Anonymous

A: Fair enough.

Pro:This is, without a doubt, the most fun I’ve ever had driving a “minivan.” It’s quick, eye-catching, and has more curbside swagger than vehicles triple its price. I’ve had more spontaneous, joyful conversations with strangers in the ID. Buzz than I did while driving a Lamborghini. Kids, seniors, car nerds, design freaks—everyone wants to talk about it. It’s a rolling good-vibes machine.

Con: It’s not a great minivan in terms of family-focused features. There are no rear cupholders. Read that again. No. Rear. Cupholders. That kind of oversight doesn’t fly with American buyers, especially at this price.

Image; ND Adlen and AI

Imagine: a smaller, less expensive ID Buzz that has… CUP HOLDERS!

Reality Check:

This van starts between $60,000 and $70,000, and that’s a tough pill to swallow. If VW brought over the shorter, simpler, rear-wheel-drive version offered in Europe and priced it closer to $40K, they wouldn’t be able to build them fast enough. Also: kill the haptic panels. Nobody asked for them. Physical buttons work. VW knows it. Please stop pretending otherwise.



There’s magic here. The ID. Buzz connects with people on a level few vehicles do. Volkswagen is sitting on something special—if they can just simplify it, price it right, and get out of their own way.

Cheers!

— N