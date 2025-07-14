Ford Recalls More Than 850,000 Vehicles to Address Fuel Pump Failures

The automaker doesn't have a fix yet, but it will notify owners to the problem this week

(Image: TFL Studios)

Ford’s latest recall aims to tackle potential fuel pump failures that could result in engines stalling on the move.

So far this year, Ford Motor Company has issued 89 separate recalls across a wide range of vehicles — and this latest campaign is its second largest recall of 2025. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), this new recall submitted July 7 (NHTSA recall number 25V-455; Ford recall number 25S75) covers 850,318 vehicles, including some of Ford’s most popular vehicles like the Mustang, the Bronco SUV, the Explorer and F-Series pickups, as well as a couple Lincoln models.

The company says the low-pressure fuel pump could fail due to internal contamination of the jet pump. Under certain conditions like low fuel or warm weather and hot conditions in the fuel tank, there may be a loss of fuel pressure and an increase in internal friction that could cause the pump to fail. The recall report notes about 10% of vehicles in the recall population could be at risk of fuel pump failure, with the company first investigating the problem in September 2022.

Early teardown analysis revaled jet pump orifices were blocked by contamination, effectively starving the engine of fuel and risking a stall. The company’s Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG) could not confirm the source of the contamination at the time, and closed its internal investigation in July 2023, after the automaker’s supplier took corrective actions. However, the NHTSA opened its own preliminary investigation in July 2024, after six complaints alleging loss of motive power over a fuel pump failure in the Ford Bronco. Ford once again began looking into the problem in April 2025, and eventually approved a field action on June 30.

As of early June, Ford acknowledged 1,860 warranty claims related to the investigation, as well as 28 field reports and 57 customer service reports related to the concern. The company says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the condition.

(Image: Ford)

Which vehicles are affected?

Ford is specifically recalling 2021-2023 vehicles with the “GEN 4.6” fuel pump, including:

2021-2023 Ford Bronco (109,881 units)

2021-2022 Ford Mustang GT (5.0L V8; 24,790 units)

2021-2023 Ford Explorer (3.0L and 3.3L V6; 76,089 units)

2022 Ford Expedition (32,470 units)

2021-2022 Ford F-150 (2.7L, 3.3L, 3.5L and 5.0L; 455,261 units)

2021-2023 Ford F-250 (6.2L, 6.8L, 7.3L; 73,183 units)

2021-2023 Ford F-350 (6.2L, 6.8L, 7.3L; 30,781 units)

2021-2023 Ford F-450 (6.2L, 6.8L, 7.3L; 4,393 units)

2021-2023 Lincoln Aviator (24,073 units)

2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator (14,358 units)

Ford found that a supplier for the GEN 4.6 fuel pump changed their jet pump process to accommodate an increase in build complexity in June 2021. However, the change to the unit’s pumping chamber “was not statistically capable” for internal clearances and running the full specified range of tolerances to maintain fuel pressure in the conditions mentioned earlier. The low clearances resulted in the increase in internal friction and sometimes in “vapor lock”, where liquid gasoline vaporizes due to hot conditions before making it to the fuel rail and through the injectors to the combustion chamber — causing the engine to stall.

How is Ford fixing the issue?

While the automaker is issuing a massive recall for the affected vehicles, it does not have an actual remedy in place just yet. When it does, the company told the NHTSA it would send out notices to owners. In the meantime, they will receive interim notices (alerting them to the problem) this week, between July 14 and 18.

Owners can check Ford’s recall website, the NHTSA’s website or call Ford’s customer service line at 1-(866)-436-7332 for more information on this recall.