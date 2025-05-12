2026 Toyota RAV4 Could Make Its Big Reveal On May 20

(Images: Toyota)

The Toyota RAV4 is immensely popular, and we could see a new-generation model soon.

Supercars may be sexy, but SUVs are where automakers like Toyota really generate their cash. The fifth-generation RAV4 has been with us since 2019, and in that time millions have found new owners — to the point that it’s one of the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. market. Now, it’s about time for a major update, and that’s exactly what we seem to have here with Toyota’s early Monday morning teaser of what appears to be the 2026 RAV4.

“From urban streets to outdoor retreats”, Toyota says, this vehicle touts new styling with teasers showing it in your average suburban neighborhood, on a winding back road and heading down a snow-covered stretch. Officially, that’s all we have, though spy shots have given us a good idea of what to expect (you can check those out below). The TL;DR version: This sixth-generation RAV4 seems to take on a squarer look with new LED headlights.

As for powertrains, we can take some guidance from Toyota’s playbook on its other revamps like the new Camry. That means an all-hybrid lineup is likely, with the gas-only models phased out. In the Camry, at least, that system manages up to 232 horsepower in all-wheel drive configuration, while the current RAV4 Hybrid manages 219 horsepower. The RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (formerly known as the Prime) will undoubtedly stick around as well, though it’s unclear whether we’ll see an improvement on that model’s 302 horsepower output.

Whatever details Toyota has to share, we’ll know more about this latest model packing “all-new style” on May 20.