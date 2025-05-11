Ask Nathan: Slate vs. Telo vs. Alpha Wolf EV Pickups and What’s Up with the New Jeep Compass?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

SLATE vs Telo vs Alpha Wolf EV pickup trucks – which one is real?

How about that upcoming Jeep Compass?

Image: SLATE

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know: SLATE, vs Telo vs Alpha Wolf – which (if any) will make it to production.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com): RE: SLATE vs Telo vs Alpha WOLF pickups. Which one is vaporware?

3, 2, 1 tell me SLATE vs Telo vs Alpha WOLF pickup and which if any will make it to production. Now go! I was seriously in love with CANOO and was just waiting for reviews to see if it was as good as it looked. Then it all fell apart. Didn’t matter that government funding and lots of capital was pushing it along. It failed and I was crushed. Then I saw your video on the Telo pickup about the same time that I saw some promo stuff on the Alpha WOLF. Even saw you guys covered the WOLF too.

That is why I am sending this to you. I like all three but I doubt they are all going to make it to production. If you had to predict which one will make it to production, what would you choose? I am betting on the SLATE for sure, but I was wrong about the CANOO so my poor choices are on full display. Am I right?

— Call me Tinker.Toll67

A: I’m right there with you about CANOO – and I hope these other automakers can keep it together.

With that being said, I am trying to look down the road in terms of buzz, investment, product and production. So far, SLATE has the other two beat on most of these fronts, but Telo is not too far behind. One of the biggest differences I felt, after spending time with both vehicles, and their creators, is that SLATE has a majority of the tools needed to pull off production. I was especially impressed when I saw how many Beta-tester pickups they drove off the stage at the reveal event. In many ways, SLATE reminds me of Rivian during the early days – before production.

Telo has some of the tools needed, and they have the potential for a great product. Pricing is a bit steep – and they have yet to have test vehicles rolling around matching the magnitude of SLATE. Still, they have a demo model, which is about 90-percent functional. They are only a few steps away from starting production, but I feel like there may be a step missing somewhere – and I think they are forced to punch the accelerator to match or beat SLATE to the punch.

Then there’s the Alpha Motors’ WOLF

I’ve written about the Alpha Motors WOLF before, and the design looks outstanding. The problem is: they are pushing fundraising, and they have some video of a rolling demonstrator, but with no expert evaluation. They not only omit real journalists from any hands-on experience with their demonstrator, they won’t return messages requesting interviews or media material.

This is a bit worrying, as the only people who have access are either employees or social media performers that are not involved in the automotive industry. I have a feeling that they might front load funding, reservations, and contracts while looking for ways to stretch the business narrative. Similar to what we saw at CANOO, Nikola, and even the Lordstown Endurance – we are seeing troubling signs that Alpha Motors is far from actual production, and may never begin. I hope I’m wrong, because the designs alone look epic.

Thus, there you have it. Yes, I think that SLATE will hit their goals, and Telo has a good chance at hitting their goals. On the other hand, Alpha Motors’ WOLF is looking doubtful.

— N

The last question revolves around the upcoming Jeep Compass.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) Is there more news about the upcoming Jeep Compass?

There was a buildup and then nothing. Like nothing. I like my 2022 Compass and already have 70,000 miles on it. Great little thing up here in snow country. Now I am thinking about the new one and I have yet to see anything solid.

— What’s up!?

A: Yes – the next Jeep Compass is… well, there’s a lot to talk about.

The Brampton Assembly Plant, which was supposed to tool up for North American production of the all-new Jeep Compass has been p[ut on hold. The plant was idled in early 2024 – and has yet to be reopened for the planned Compass update/rebirth. They say that tariffs are the main reason, and will only start production on the European Jeep Compass for now. That vehicle will begin production soon.

For a detailed explanation – check out (this) post.

We are expecting to hear more about the North American version soon. What we do know is that the next generation Jeep Compass will be based on the new STLA Medium platform. That means it will be 6.1 inches longer than the previous Jeep Compass. Additionally, we are expecting a few different powertrain options, but we still don’t know if the all-electric version (which the new platform supports) will make it here.

Sorry, I wish I had better news. We will know a lot more in the upcoming months.

— N