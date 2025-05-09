Colorado Finally Legalizes Kei Vehicles! But There’s a Catch…

(Image: TFL Studios)

Finally, Kei owners don’t have to fight the state to register their vehicles! …Almost.

It’s official: Kei vehicles will become legal to register in the state of Colorado. The legislature passed HB25-1281 this week, redefining a kei vehicle — a popular style of microvehicle in Japan — as a motor vehicle for the purposes of emissions testing and actually being able to use the vehicles on the road. Today, Governor Jared Polis officially signed the act into law, setting up a framework (as well as restrictions) to how owners can go about making their vehicles legal, and where they’ll be able to drive Kei cars and trucks.

These Japanese vehicles conform to a specific set of Japanese regulations mandating their size, engine and power output that created a new class of affordable and incredibly practical cars for that given size. Over here in the U.S., though, you’ve only been able to import them under the 25-year import rule…and they aren’t legal to own in every state. And that patchwork of laws has been a problem for years for folks who want to use and enjoy them here — including the TFL team.

Colorado’s new law defines a Kei vehicle as a four-wheeled car or truck that is less than 140 inches in length and 67 inches wide, and has a top speed of at least 50 mph. The Honda Acty, for example, meets those definitions…even if it is only just capable of 50 mph with a tailwind, a few quick prayers and a lead foot. These vehicles also have to have enclosed passenger cabs, and meet that 25-year requirement when imported into the United States. New Kei vehicles aren’t allowed under state law because they aren’t allowed under federal law either, as Kei vehicles do not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

So, what’s the catch?

Colorado’s law redefines Kei vehicles for the purposes of the Uniform Motor Vehicle Law and Certificate of Title Act. So, if such a vehicle complies with all the regulations, owners will be able to title them, just like any other vehicle. Right now, some folks have been able to title Kei vans as a “special vehicle” with some county clerks, while others won’t touch them, and few if any seem to be willing to deal with Kei trucks at all (particularly because they don’t have “standard” 17-character VINs, but instead use chassis serial numbers).

(Image: Gov. Jared Polis, via Facebook)

There are a couple things to note, though. First thing, Kei vehicles still aren’t allowed on roads with speed limits about 55 mph (honestly, not a reasonable restriction, especially on highways like I-25 or I-70). The other catch: This law doesn’t go into effect right now. The language modifies Colorado’s statute book to accommodate Kei vehicles, but buyers will only be able to register them and licensed dealers will be able to sell them when the law technically goes into effect on July 1, 2027. The legislature also opened the door for the voters to change the outcome of this legislation. If an individual or group files a referendum petition against a part of the act or the entire law within 90 days of the adjournment of next year’s legislative assembly (usually around the beginning of May), then the law will not take effect unless approved in November 2026’s midterm election.

There’s still a wait, then, and we’ll have to see whether this issue winds up on next year’s ballot. Short of a referendum on the entire law and people voting down the act in its entirety, whatever approved sections make it through the general election will go into effect July 1, 2027. Or, if no one objects, the whole law will actually go into force two years from now.