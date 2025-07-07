We’re Selling Our Incredibly Dirt Cheap Chevy Blazer ZR2 At Auction for Charity!

(Image: TFL Studios)

Who says you can’t pick up one hell of a 4×4 for less than $1,000? You could grab this Chevy Blazer ZR2!

Over the past four weeks, tens of thousands of you have tuned into our No Pain, No Gain series — where we purchased a couple of dirt-cheap off-roaders with the idea that you don’t have to break the bank to get a capable rig. Now that the series has wrapped up, we’re putting both the 2000 Chevy Blazer ZR2 and 2009 Subaru Forester back into the auction ring through Peak Auto Auctions, so you can buy either one right now! If you haven’t checked out the series, by the way, you can watch the full playlist (about 2 hours’ worth) over on the TFLoffroad YouTube channel.

So, what’s the deal with both these cars? Back in late April, we put in bids for the vehicles with the idea of taking them both to Moab. We ended up nabbing the S-10-based Blazer ZR2 for just $925, while the moderately more modern Subaru — with a 5-speed manual, no less! — ran us about $1,450, before auction fees.

A bit of foreshadowing for you: Things didn’t go too great for the Subaru…with Kase “accidentally” grenading the engine on a water crossing during the initial off-road tests here in Colorado. After that, he and Tommy ended up in our backup P38 Range Rover for the actual Moab excursion (and Kase is so devastated about the Forester’s demise, too).

This time around, the money from either sale isn’t going back to TFL. Instead, we’re donating the proceeds from both sales to Girls on the Run, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that teaches essential life skills and offers opportunities for participants to build and grow participants’ physical and emotional health.

The auctions for the Chevy Blazer ZR2 and Subaru Forester are live right now through Peak Auto Auctions, running through Wednesday, July 9 at 3:30 PM Mountain Time. Check them out and throw in a bid if you’re local and want to support a good cause! In the case of the ZR2, at least, you’ll also pick up a functioning and surprisingly capable cheap off-roader.