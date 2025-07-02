The 2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Final Edition Is One Last Hurrah Before the New CLA Arrives

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

Before the new CLA arrives, there’s one last hurrah for the current AMG-tuned model.

Things are changing with Mercedes’ small CLA sedan, including the launch of a fully electric model with a hybrid due out early next year. If that’s not really your jam, though, AMG is working up a CLA45 S model before putting the current generation to bed.

When it arrives next year, Mercedes claims this particular CLA will offer “driving pleasure at the highest level”. It also represents the end of an era, as the company phases out the turbocharged 2.0-liter M139 engine for either electrified models, or its straight-six and V8 engines in the case of AMG-tuned variants. The 2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Final Edition still offers up a huge amount of grunt for a limited number of buyers, though: 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

That makes the quickest CLA good for 0-60 in around four seconds (per Mercedes’ estimates), while bringing in plenty of performance-minded styling and performance tweaks. On the aesthetic side, you get a distinctive Mountain Grey Magno matte paint scheme from the brand’s Manufaktur customization offerings, as well as black-and-yellow “45 S” decals on the doors. The yellow theme continues throughout the car, on the side mirrors as well as inside, on the door sills, floor mats, seats and all the contrast stitching throughout the cabin. This CLA45 S Final Edition also gets the Night Package Plus (more gloss black/black chrome elements) and the Aerodynamics Package Plus, which brings in a larger front splitter, a beefy rear spoiler and a gloss black diffuser blade out back.

On the performance side, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Final Edition gets the same amount of power as the standard CLA45 S. You also get an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. However, that system can distribute the power to the rear axle so you can still pull off some tailslides, or have the added traction depending on what sort of mood you’re in.

Mercedes doesn’t specify exactly how many Final Editions it plans to build, instead saying it will arrive “in limited numbers”. These cars will hit U.S. dealerships in early 2026. We don’t know how much it’ll cost yet, either, but expect to pay a premium above and beyond the standard car’s $67,050 MSRP.

Odds are we’ll see AMG-tweaked versions of the upcoming next-gen EV and the hybrid-backed CLA down the road. That said, we’ll likely have to wait a little while to hear what exactly Affalterbach‘s best has in store.