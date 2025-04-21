I Just Bought the Most HATED Land Rover: Does It Suck!?

(Image: TFL Studios)

Yep, we bought yet another Land Rover, and it’s one you guys enjoy dunking on.

You’d almost think it’s a problem, but here we are again, buying another Land Rover! My tenure with the TFL team has involved virtually every LR model throughout the ages, from the old-school Series II to the old Defender, to the new Defender, multiple Range Rovers, and every flavor of Discovery you’ve been able to buy over the last quarter-century. And now, we’re adding another to fleet: a fifth-generation 2018 Land Rover Discovery SUV. A diesel model, no less!

Alright, I don’t think we’ve actually owned a Discovery Sport (this car’s baby brother) or a Range Rover Velar, but you know…tick-tock. This time around, though, Roman purchased this cherry — or orange? — of a Disco for one simple reason. Among Land Rover’s core SUVs (namely the full-size Range Rover, the Defender and the Discovery), this one catches a huge amount of flak for seemingly forgetting its roots, and just turning into another run-of-the-mill mall crawler. Yeah, the only thing this car is “discovering” is the misery of the daily school-and-work commute, and the closest it gets to “off-roading” is crashing through the potholes in the mall parking lot.

But, are we selling the Discovery short? It is still, ostensibly, a Land Rover, and with its baked in technology and heritage, could we make some relatively minor tweaks to make it a hero among off-roaders, up there with its iconic brethren in Moab, the Colorado Rockies and anywhere else we dare take it?

For just a shade over $20,000, that’s what we’re going to find out with this 80,000-plus-mile example. In the video below, Roman walks through the reasoning behind this purchase and what we plan to do with this Disco as our next Land Rover-based project. Check it out below and stay tuned for more coming soon!