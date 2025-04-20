Ask Nathan: Pickup Trucks’ Next Evolution and FASTER EVs?

@generalmotorsdesign

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Adaptive features might be the next step for future pickup trucks?

Will EVs get even faster?

Building trucks with adaptive features may be the next frontier.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter /X) RE: Adaptive features for tomorrow’s pickup trucks?

Check out this rendering from GM. I think this could be the next step for truck lovers. Fully customizable pickups.

– Anonymous

A: Thanks for sending this!

Not only does this show off a design with adaptive features, this rendering could hit at the future for Chevrolet design. Honestly, I dig the boxy design, and being able to fully customize your vehicle is a real plus.

You can find the source of this image, and more information (here).

We’ve seen automakers do this before. I remember back in the day when car companies like Nissan had switchable rear sections, turning their little cope into a hatchback. Obviously Jeep (among others) has done something similar, but this is something different. The possibility of swapping fenders, bumpers and more – well, it’s pretty cool. Especially considering how many people like to customize their pickup trucks.

Imagine: turning your daily driver pickup into an off-road overlander in a weekend, then switching back later. Changing the exterior with interchangeable panels, light enough for one person to handle on their own. That has potential!

What do you think?

— N

The last question comes from a viewer who wants to know about future EVs, and if they will get even faster.

Q: (Via: Comment I overheard at a Chevrolet Blazer EV SS event [summarized]) Do you think EVs will go even faster?

We are now seeing economy EVs that are able to beat some sports cars (from not that long ago) flying from 0 to 60 mph. Do you think this will get even better?

— Host at GM event

A: I think the reality that EVs can be stupidly fast has been beat to death.

We already know that, off the line, many EVs are incredibly fast. Hell, the second fastest car (next to the Corvette) that is sold from Chevrolet is the Chevrolet Blazer EV SS – which is technically a SUV. It can run from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4-seconds. One again, this is supposed to be an SUV for god’s sake. Hell, even an older Chevy Bolt can hit 60 mph in about 5-seconds.

Unlike internal combustion engines, electric motors don’t need to rev to achieve their maximum torque. As such, they are at full power in the blink of an eye – if they are programmed to do that. We’ve known that for a while.

What keeps EVs from exploiting their full power potential is their weight. That’s why, in many cases, internal combustion vehicles are still so rewarding on road courses. Once battery companies figure out mass production of lighter batteries that have higher energy density – which is coming – EVs could get a lot faster.

— N